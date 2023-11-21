Allied Universal Artificial Intelligence-Powered Applications Receive 2023 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading global security and facility services company, today announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programs HELIAUS®, Live Interactive Support AI (LISA) and Mercury won ASTORS Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today magazine. The solutions were honored in the categories of best security workforce management tool, best machine learning, artificial intelligence and best mass notification system and best mobile technology product.

"As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security," said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security.

"Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like Allied Universal to help them do so."

The eighth annual ASTORS Awards were presented by American Security Today and considered the foremost U.S. Homeland Security Awards program. The awards honor industry leaders in physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, law enforcement, and first responders.

"It's an honor to receive ASTORS Awards for these three important AI-powered solutions. It's a testament to the hard work of our entire team and reflects our commitment to building a platform that helps us deliver phenomenal outcomes," said Mark Mullison, chief technology officer at Allied Universal. "Together, we'll keep innovating to make the world a safer place."

ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

Allied Universal ASTORS Award Winners

HELIAUS, Allied Universal's AI-powered workforce management solution, received the ASTORS award in the category of best security workforce management tool. It improves security operations by bringing post-orders to life and acting as a "virtual coach" to front-line security professionals, helping ensure they are in the right place, at the right time, doing the right things. Using AI, HELIAUS makes predictions about what's likely to go wrong at a given site and then offers recommendations to help drive better outcomes. Sites using the HELIAUS AI realize, on average, more than a 20% reduction in security and safety incidents compared to sites that are not.

LISA was awarded the ASTORS award for best machine learning, artificial intelligence and best mass notification system. LISA is Allied Universal's Live Interactive Support AI. The solution is available 24x7 to Allied Universal staff through both a web portal and text messaging. It helps operators and front-line security professionals by automating scheduling, managing call-offs, helping to resolve timekeeping and payroll discrepancies and other administration tasks. LISA makes branch employees more efficient while making front line security professionals feel more supported and connected.

Mercury won the ASTORS award for best mobile technology product. Through mobile devices at client sites, Mercury enables Allied Universal to reach out to front-line security professionals personally and securely. It supports interacting with employees through tasks, messages and chats related to safety, employee engagement, training, compliance, workforce management automation and more. Mercury has enabled Allied Universal to drive better safety and compliance outcomes while helping make front line security professionals feel more connected.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

