AARDVARK Tactical Founder Interviews Dr. Kelly Starrett on The Debrief Podcast

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / For the penultimate episode of Season 2 of The Debrief with Jon Becker, Jon spoke with Dr. Kelly Starrett about becoming a tactical athlete and optimizing your physical capabilities. Kelly also shared his guidance on achieving high levels of physical performance during operations, preventing injury, training for longevity, and creating a culture of performance within a team.

Kelly Starrett on The Debrief

Kelly is a world-renowned physical therapist, a strength and conditioning coach to Olympic and World Champion athletes, a 3x best-selling author, a speaker, and a two-time national kayaking champion. Kelly and his wife and partner Juliet launched one of the first CrossFit gyms in 2005, created the website Mobility WOD, and created the highly praised fitness blog and podcast called "The Ready State." In addition to sharing his expertise with countless professional sports teams, Kelly has also worked with Tier 1 and Tier 2 units and numerous high-profile military and law enforcement tactical units.

This episode features a valuable discussion with one of the foremost experts in strength and conditioning who also has a genuine passion for supporting first responders. With one episode remaining in the season, the finale will feature a Delta Norge team member who was part of the response to the July 22, 2011, terrorist attacks in Oslo.

Looking ahead to Season 3 of The Debrief, new episodes will launch in January 2024. Based on listener feedback, the new season will include a return of video podcasts. While some episodes will remain audio-only to respect the privacy of some guests, The Debrief team has been hard at work developing an all-new studio to support the listener-requested return to video podcasts. Stay tuned for more details, including the official launch date and podcast guests in the coming weeks.

You can find the full episode at: https://youtu.be/b6EWva2hr1U?feature=shared

About The Debrief: The Debrief with Jon Becker is the no-holds-barred conversational podcast on the leadership principles of some of the most elite tactical units in the world. After four decades spent working in tandem with some of the world's top law enforcement and military units, Jon is sharing stories from some of these amazing team leaders - in the hope that it will make us all better leaders, thinkers, and people.

About AARDVARK: Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading distributor and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from local, state, federal, and military units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, CA.

About Dr. Kelly Starrett: Kelly is a doctor of physical therapy and is the co-author of the New York Times bestsellers "Becoming a Supple Leopard," "Ready to Run," and "Built to Move." He also co-authored the Wall Street Journal bestseller "Deskbound." Kelly consults with athletes and coaches from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB the US Olympic Team and CrossFit, Premier Football and Rugby Teams, works with elite Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard forces, and consults with corporations on employee health and well-being. He believes that every human being should know how to move and be able to perform basic maintenance on themselves.

