Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, uses Board to optimize financial planning, forecasting, and budgeting.

Board International, the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, today announced that Euronext has chosen Board to transform its budgeting, planning and forecasting activities.

Euronext is the leading pan-European financial market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets. With approximately 1,900 listed issuers and €6.2 trillion in market capitalization as of September 2023, Euronext has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

With finance departments under increasing pressure to provide detailed business insights for strategic decision-making, there is no room for disjointed approaches to planning. Euronext's forward-thinking finance teams are moving to an Intelligent Planning approach with Board, connecting strategic, operational, and financial plans with available resources-transforming into agile and responsive teams with the ability to better support and enhance business growth.

"Board's Intelligent Planning Platform provides flexible and easy-to-use solutions to support the innovation and growth of our organization," said Ghislain Bardon, Head of Financial Planning Analysis and Accounting Group at Euronext. "Board enables Euronext to transform vital financial planning across multiple use cases, delivering better insights for our teams, and ultimately better outcomes."

"Euronext is vital to the health of European financial markets. We are thrilled that they selected Board to transform their financial planning and analysis. In response to the complex dynamics of the finance markets, organizations require a continuous evolution and innovation of their financial planning and analysis processes. Board supports Euronext with the entire budgeting, planning, and forecasting process, overcoming the challenges associated with disparate spreadsheets to deliver a truly intelligent approach," said Jeff Casale, CEO of Board.

About Board

Board Intelligent Planning solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter, enable actionable insights, and achieve better outcomes. Industry leaders trust Board to unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning, so they can take full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global companies such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have transformed their planning processes to build a competitive edge.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

