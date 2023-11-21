Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2023 | 07:10
82 Leser
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023

Bermuda, November 21, 2023, Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Tuesday November 28, 2023, release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website http://www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9o2zpamx

Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88bdc5e2ea204870817e5ad1048857dd

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries: please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com



