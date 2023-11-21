

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 1.0966 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0938.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback dropped to near 2-1/2-month lows of 1.2541 and 147.24 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2504 and 148.36, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.8827 against the Swiss franc, from Monday's closing value of 0.8848.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slid to near 3-1/2-month lows of 0.6587 and 0.6075 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6556 and 0.6036, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 1.3705 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3724.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.



