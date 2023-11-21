Anzeige
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to present at SEB Annual Healthcare Seminar on November 23, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 21, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the SEB Annual Healthcare Seminar on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gunnar Olsson, CEO, and Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 14:00-14:40 CET on November 23, 2023. This event is held at SEB, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm.

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB to present at SEB Annual Healthcare Seminar on November 23, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807532/irlab-to-present-at-seb-annual-healthcare-seminar-on-november-23-2023

