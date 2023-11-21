

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in October after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.8 percent in October from 7.0 percent in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 190,000 in October from 198,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, rose to 16.7 percent in October from 13.8 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 7.5 percent in October.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 63.0 percent in October from 63.6 percent in the previous month.



