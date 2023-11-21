Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Immunomodulator II Patent Granted in Japan

Further enhancement of the patent portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that the Japanese Patent Office has notified the Company of its official decision to grant Poolbeg's Immunomodulator II patent application.

The claims cover the pharmaceutical composition of POLB 001 for treating severe influenza in a hospitalised patient in combination with antiviral compounds, further strengthening the Company's robust intellectual property in the territory. The formal granted patent will be received in due course.

In addition, further to the Company's announcement on 20 September 2023, it has received the fully granted patent for Immunomodulator I from the Japanese Patent Office.

Poolbeg has a worldwide licence for POLB 001 for all uses in humans and is developing a strong IP portfolio with patents in place, including Immunomodulator I and Immunomodulator II, covering the use of the class of p38 MAP kinase (mitogen-activated protein kinase) inhibitors for the treatment of severe influenza and the use of POLB 001 for the treatment of hypercytokinaemia. The Company continues to seek broader patent protection for POLB 001 and p38 MAP kinase inhibitors in general around the treatment and prevention of severe influenza and hypercytokinemia, and has also filed patent applications, to expand its IP around POLB 001, to the use of p38 MAP kinase inhibitors alongside cancer immunotherapies, enhancing the value and attractiveness of POLB 001 to potential pharma partners.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, commented:"The grant received from the Japanese Patent Office highlights the progress we are making in developing our patent portfolio. By strategically growing this exciting molecule's intellectual property portfolio, we aim to enhance its overall value for our partners. POLB 001 stands poised to make a substantial impact on global health and has tremendous potential to address unmet medical needs worldwide across multiple disease areas."

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to fund the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team and Board have been augmented with strong commercialisation expertise following the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets across cancer immunotherapies, infectious disease, and an oral GLP-1 agonist for obesity and other metabolic conditions. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

