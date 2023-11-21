CRH PLC: CRH Agrees $2.1BN Acquisition in Texas

CRH agrees $2.1bn acquisition of materials assets in Texas

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / CRH plc, the leading provider of building materials solutions, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire an attractive portfolio of cement and readymixed concrete assets in Texas, USA (the "Assets") from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for a total consideration of $2.1 billion. The combined portfolio of assets is expected to generate pro-forma 2023 EBITDA of approximately $170 million.

The Assets comprise a 2.1mt capacity cement plant located between San Antonio and Austin, a network of terminals along the eastern gulf coast of Texas and a portfolio of 20 readymixed concrete plants with annual shipments of c.1.6m cubic yards serving the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "The acquisition of these high-quality assets further strengthens our market leading position in Texas and increases our exposure to attractive, high-growth markets. Our ability to leverage our cement expertise and technical capabilities will enable us to enhance and optimize our existing footprint in Texas, resulting in significant synergies and self-supply opportunities. This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation as well as our commitment to deliver further growth and value creation for our shareholders. We also believe there is significant potential to unlock additional growth opportunities across an expanded footprint in this attractive growth market".

The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in H1 2024.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE:CRH),(LSE:CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

