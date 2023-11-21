Tap Global Group Plc - Tap to Present at Aquis Showcase Event

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2023

Tap Global Group plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Tap to Present at Aquis Showcase Event

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app (via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited) bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Aquis Showcase Event on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 at the Royal College of Surgeons, London.

Kriya Patel, CEO of Tap Global Limited, the Company's wholly owned operating business, will be representing Tap. There will be a presentation to delegates, including financial journalists and fund managers, between 11.25 and 12.15 and management will be available throughout the day to engage with investors.

The Aquis Showcase Event is a one-day event with companies presenting and competing in an investment contest, to be judged by a panel of experts - including Andy Brough of Schroders - and those in attendance.

Tap investors are encouraged to attend the event and watch the presentation. For further information on the Aquis Showcase Event, and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website here: Aquis Showcase Event .

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

David Carr, Chief Executive Officer Via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

Guy Miller / Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0)20 220 9795 Tennyson Securities (Broker)

Alan Howard +44 (0)20 7186 9030 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Plc

Tap's group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major crypto exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 40 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 230,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (UK and Europe only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

About Tap Global Limited

Tap Global Limited (Tap) is registered in Gibraltar with the registration number 118724 and the registered office of Madison Building, Line Wall Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. Tap Global Limited (Tap) is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with license No. 25532.