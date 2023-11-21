KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 13 November 2023 and 17 November 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 13-11-2023 105 000 € 5 348 690 € 50.94 € 50.40 € 51.04 14-11-2023 100 000 € 5 105 160 € 51.05 € 50.60 € 51.22 15-11-2023 95 000 € 4 927 992 € 51.87 € 51.54 € 52.04 16-11-2023 102 000 € 5 291 933 € 51.88 € 51.66 € 52.24 17-11-2023 100 000 € 5 310 820 € 53.11 € 52.22 € 53.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 6 163 069 on 17 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment