Dienstag, 21.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
21.11.2023 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 13 November 2023 and 17 November 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
13-11-2023105 000€ 5 348 690€ 50.94€ 50.40€ 51.04
14-11-2023100 000€ 5 105 160€ 51.05€ 50.60€ 51.22
15-11-202395 000€ 4 927 992€ 51.87€ 51.54€ 52.04
16-11-2023102 000€ 5 291 933€ 51.88€ 51.66€ 52.24
17-11-2023100 000€ 5 310 820€ 53.11€ 52.22€ 53.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 6 163 069 on 17 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20231121-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2cf3a6b6-d931-4891-ab22-f6ac1ca0f795)

