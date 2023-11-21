Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
21.11.2023 | 08:10
International Center for Genetic Disease, Mass General Brigham launches a global Clinical Genomic Medicine and Genetic Counseling training program in United Arab Emirates

Collaboration between the International Center for Genetic Disease and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, advances state-of-the-art precision medicine approaches and techniques, tailoring prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases for the Emirati population. This collaboration encompasses three strategic pillars: clinical and translational research, capacity building and technology transfer, and commercialization.

Boston, MA, Nov. 21, 2023at Brigham and Women's Hospital

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic health care system, uniting great minds to solve the hardest problems in medicine for our communities and the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a nonprofit organization committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation's leading biomedical research organizations with several Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.


