ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday that it has received an order for 56 MW wind turbines from Croatia.
The company will supply eight N163/6.X turbines for Visoka wind farm, which is being developed by ENCRO d.o.o, a wind farm developer and operator, and Adris Grupa, an independent Croatian investment company.
The order also includes a premium service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.
In autumn 2024 the Group will deliver and install the turbines near the town of Sinj, to the north-east of Split. The turbines from the Delta4000 series will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 113 meters.
The turbines are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.
