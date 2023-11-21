DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.278 GBP1.118 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.268 GBP1.104 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.272819 GBP1.113396

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,386,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1438 1.268 XDUB 08:07:51 00067806951TRLO0 5902 1.276 XDUB 09:43:46 00067809904TRLO0 1593 1.278 XDUB 10:32:21 00067811468TRLO0 2073 1.278 XDUB 10:32:21 00067811467TRLO0 6919 1.272 XDUB 11:17:52 00067812551TRLO0 6527 1.272 XDUB 12:56:36 00067814822TRLO0 6385 1.270 XDUB 13:46:40 00067816142TRLO0 6754 1.272 XDUB 14:31:51 00067818205TRLO0 384 1.274 XDUB 15:24:24 00067821182TRLO0 6549 1.274 XDUB 15:24:24 00067821181TRLO0 1945 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822527TRLO0 1795 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822530TRLO0 1000 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822529TRLO0 736 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822528TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1233 111.80 XLON 08:08:01 00067806954TRLO0 1 111.80 XLON 08:08:01 00067806953TRLO0 1000 110.40 XLON 08:21:47 00067807258TRLO0 4688 110.40 XLON 08:21:47 00067807259TRLO0 2915 111.60 XLON 09:43:46 00067809905TRLO0 1780 111.60 XLON 09:43:46 00067809906TRLO0 778 111.60 XLON 09:43:46 00067809907TRLO0 5997 111.60 XLON 09:54:05 00067810342TRLO0 4967 111.40 XLON 11:09:52 00067812374TRLO0 344 111.40 XLON 11:09:53 00067812375TRLO0 3600 111.00 XLON 14:00:10 00067816496TRLO0 102 111.00 XLON 14:00:24 00067816500TRLO0 1202 111.40 XLON 14:46:08 00067818998TRLO0 3927 111.40 XLON 14:46:08 00067818999TRLO0 1094 111.60 XLON 15:22:12 00067821073TRLO0 3750 111.60 XLON 15:22:12 00067821074TRLO0 595 111.60 XLON 15:22:12 00067821075TRLO0 5082 111.60 XLON 15:22:12 00067821076TRLO0 3237 111.40 XLON 15:24:24 00067821180TRLO0 3708 111.20 XLON 15:53:22 00067823132TRLO0

