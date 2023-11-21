Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:03 Uhr
1,258 Euro
+0,006
+0,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2641,30409:53
Dow Jones News
21.11.2023 | 08:31
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
21 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.278     GBP1.118 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.268     GBP1.104 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.272819    GBP1.113396

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,386,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1438       1.268         XDUB      08:07:51      00067806951TRLO0 
5902       1.276         XDUB      09:43:46      00067809904TRLO0 
1593       1.278         XDUB      10:32:21      00067811468TRLO0 
2073       1.278         XDUB      10:32:21      00067811467TRLO0 
6919       1.272         XDUB      11:17:52      00067812551TRLO0 
6527       1.272         XDUB      12:56:36      00067814822TRLO0 
6385       1.270         XDUB      13:46:40      00067816142TRLO0 
6754       1.272         XDUB      14:31:51      00067818205TRLO0 
384       1.274         XDUB      15:24:24      00067821182TRLO0 
6549       1.274         XDUB      15:24:24      00067821181TRLO0 
1945       1.272         XDUB      15:45:22      00067822527TRLO0 
1795       1.272         XDUB      15:45:22      00067822530TRLO0 
1000       1.272         XDUB      15:45:22      00067822529TRLO0 
736       1.272         XDUB      15:45:22      00067822528TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1233       111.80        XLON      08:08:01      00067806954TRLO0 
1        111.80        XLON      08:08:01      00067806953TRLO0 
1000       110.40        XLON      08:21:47      00067807258TRLO0 
4688       110.40        XLON      08:21:47      00067807259TRLO0 
2915       111.60        XLON      09:43:46      00067809905TRLO0 
1780       111.60        XLON      09:43:46      00067809906TRLO0 
778       111.60        XLON      09:43:46      00067809907TRLO0 
5997       111.60        XLON      09:54:05      00067810342TRLO0 
4967       111.40        XLON      11:09:52      00067812374TRLO0 
344       111.40        XLON      11:09:53      00067812375TRLO0 
3600       111.00        XLON      14:00:10      00067816496TRLO0 
102       111.00        XLON      14:00:24      00067816500TRLO0 
1202       111.40        XLON      14:46:08      00067818998TRLO0 
3927       111.40        XLON      14:46:08      00067818999TRLO0 
1094       111.60        XLON      15:22:12      00067821073TRLO0 
3750       111.60        XLON      15:22:12      00067821074TRLO0 
595       111.60        XLON      15:22:12      00067821075TRLO0 
5082       111.60        XLON      15:22:12      00067821076TRLO0 
3237       111.40        XLON      15:24:24      00067821180TRLO0 
3708       111.20        XLON      15:53:22      00067823132TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  286098 
EQS News ID:  1777665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
