LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) Tuesday reported that its first-half return on ordinary activities before taxation was 38.01 million pounds, compared to last year's negative 139.06 million pounds.
Return per ordinary share was 23.12 pence, compared to loss of 81.79 pence per share in the prior year. Revenue return per share was 11.54 pence, compared to 14.77 pence a year ago.
Gainson investments held at fair value was 21.80 million pounds in the first half, compared to losses of 159.71 million pounds in the previous year.
Net Asset Value or NAV per share on a total return basis increased 4.5%.
