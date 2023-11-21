Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:17 Uhr
0,062 Euro
-0,018
-22,01 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
21.11.2023 | 08:42
109 Leser
Base Resources Limited - 2023 Sustainability Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

AIM and Media Release

21 November 2023

Base Resources Limited
2023 Sustainability Report

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its Sustainability Report for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2023 is attached to this release.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



2023 Sustainability Report
