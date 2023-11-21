

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L) reported that its first half statutory profit before tax increased by 41.3% to 86.9 million pounds. Earnings per share was 119.1 pence compared to 91.8 pence. Adjusted Group operating profit was 25.0% higher at 85.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 111.9 pence compared to 98.4 pence.



First half reported revenue increased by 12.3% to 1.25 billion pounds reflecting continued inflation recovery. Like-for-like revenue increased by 12.0%, with corresponding volumes down 2.7% primarily reflecting lower export shipments.



The Group now expects outlook for the current fiscal year ending 30 March 2024 to be at the upper end of current market consensus.



The Group increased interim dividend by 10.2% to 22.7 pence per share from 20.6 pence per share previously. The interim dividend will be paid on 26 January 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 December 2023.



