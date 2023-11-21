STELLANTIS N.V.: Stellantis and CATL Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

Stellantis and CATL Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

The MoU outlines joint development of a state-of-the-art technology roadmap and future battery value chain opportunities

Stellantis and CATL are considering the possibility of a joint investment in the form of a joint venture with equivalent contributions

Stellantis aims to leverage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to power its European electric vehicle production, supporting its aggressive Dare Forward 2030 electrification targets





AMSTERDAM, November 21, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. and CATL today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules to power Stellantis' electric vehicle production in Europe. To further support Stellantis' aggressive electrification strategy, the two companies are considering the possibility to form a joint venture with equivalent contributions.

The MoU outlines a long-term collaboration between CATL and Stellantis on two strategic fronts: building a bold technology roadmap to support Stellantis' cutting-edge battery electric vehicles and identifying opportunities to further strengthen the battery value chain.

"This MoU with CATL on LFP battery chemistry is another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "CATL is the industry leader in this sector and together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will bring innovative and accessible battery technology to our customers while helping us achieve our carbon net zero ambition by 2038."

"We are very pleased to elevate our cooperation with Stellantis to a new level. With Stellantis' time-honored expertise in car manufacturing and CATL's advanced battery technology, we believe the partnership will be a decisive step on both parties' journey towards carbon neutrality goals," said Robin Zeng, Chairman and General Manager of CATL. "We will remain dedicated to delivering more competitive and sustainable solutions for our partners to promote global energy transition."

Featuring a long service life and high thermal stability, LFP technology can enable Stellantis to offer high-quality, durable, and affordable electric vehicles in passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs in the B and C segments.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038. Stellantis is assembling a roster of partnerships to ensure a stable, low-carbon supply of key materials for its electrified future.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. In the year 2022, CATL's EV battery consumption volume has ranked No.1 in the world for six consecutive years, and it has ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipment for two straight years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global EV and energy storage partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, green extreme manufacturing and business models.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Fernão Silveira

Global Communications / Stellantis

+31 6 43 25 43 41

fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Fred Zhang

International Communications / CATL

+86 (0)593 890 4029

Zhangyz02@catl.com

www.catl.com

STELLANTIS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis' current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis' ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis' defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis' business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis' vehicles; Stellantis' ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis' vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis' financial results, is included in Stellantis' reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.