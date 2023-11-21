EQS-News: Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lagos Free Zone invites German investors to Nigeria at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin



21.11.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lagos Free Zone invites German investors to Nigeria at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin Lagos Free Zone ( http://www.LagosFreeZone.com ), Nigeria's leading port-based industrial zone is poised to make a substantial impact at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum that is to be held in Berlin on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Hosted by Afrika-Verein (German-African Business Association), this milestone event is themed "Creating partnerships for transformative change". Nigerian President H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside his senior ministers, will commemorate the 10th edition of this forum, reaffirming the enduring partnership between Nigeria and Germany. Distinguished experts from both Nigeria and Germany, representing the public and private sectors, will converge to explore Nigeria's investment framework, foreign direct investment opportunities, and avenues for collaboration. Tejaswi Avasarala, Head of Strategic Marketing at Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), will be a panelist in discussions on boosting FDI and best practices, and will elaborate on how LFZ provides an ideal manufacturing and trade hub for German companies looking to grow in West Africa. Nigeria, as the continent's largest economy, has undergone a political transformation with new reforms and the election of a new president. The forum will explore pertinent questions, such as the private sector's prospects in a post-February 2023 Nigerian government, strategies to enhance Nigeria's investment framework, avenues for securing financing from local and international banks, and Nigeria's potential as the major hub in West Africa. In his remarks prior to the forum, Tejaswi stated, "We are honored to contribute insights on crucial aspects of boosting Foreign Direct Investment and sharing our 45+ years of learning from doing business in Nigeria. Nigeria's economic growth potential is immense, and we look forward to engaging conversations with various German companies at the event that are keen to tap into the West-African market opportunities. " Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Lagos Free Zone (LFZ). Download image: https://apo-opa.co/47nxmiI About Lagos Free Zone: Promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) covers an area of 850 hectares and currently serves global manufacturing brands like BASF, Kellogg's, Colgate, Arla, Dufil and others. Declared the Industrial Champion in Africa at the Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023 by fDi Intelligence, LFZ boasts of an integrated deep seaport (Lekki Port, which started commercial operations in April-2023), world-class industrial infrastructure and a single clearance window for ease of doing business. For more information about Lago Free Zone, please visit https://www.LagosFreeZone.com/



21.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

