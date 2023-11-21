

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) on Tuesday said that it has informed Picton Property Income Limited that it was terminating discussions with Picton regarding a possible merger.



This follows the decision of UKCM's largest shareholder to not support the possible merger on the terms proposed.



UKCM had on November 8 announced that it was in discussions with Picton regarding a possible all-share merger.



The Board of Picton has also taken note of the announcement by UKCM and confirmed that it has been informed by UKCM that its largest shareholder, Phoenix Life Limited, which controls approximately 43 percent of UKCM's share capital, does not support the possible merger on the terms proposed.



