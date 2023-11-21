

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L), a self-managed investment trust, on Tuesday posted a decline in earnings for the first-half, amidst a fall in revenue, reflecting a decreased gain from investment and current volatile market conditions.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a pre-tax income of 105.6 million pounds, lesser than 119.6 million pounds, registered for the same period of previous year.



After tax, profit stood at 104.3 million pounds or 188.9 pence per share as against last year's 120.6 million pounds or 218.8 pence per share.



However, net asset value or NAV per share improved to 5203 pence from last year's 5039 pence per share.



Profit before finance costs fell to 106.2 million pounds from previous year's 118.1 million pounds.



Investment income stood at 33.8 million pounds, lesser than 25.4 million pounds a year ago.



Net gains on fair value investments were at 88.2 million pounds as against 105.2 million pounds of last year.



Revenue was 122.7 million pounds, down from 131.6 million pounds a year ago.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 18.93 pence per share, to be paid on January 4, 2024 to shareholder holders on the register as of December 1, 2023.



Looking ahead, Caledonia, said: 'The global economic outlook continues to be challenging with the impact of high rates of inflation, elevated interest rates and central bank debt reduction leading to mixed performance across global markets. These factors may influence the short-term performance of our portfolio.'



