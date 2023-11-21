

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc said it will shortly commence employee consultation programmes to deliver cost savings that will primarily impact indirect support function and overhead roles. The Group noted that approximately 900 roles are at risk of redundancy.



Capita plc targets cost savings of 60 million pounds on an annualised basis from first quarter, 2024. The Group expects to recognise exceptional costs in respect of this programme in the order of 27 million pounds in the income statement for the year ending 31 December 2023 with the cash impact expected to fall into first quarter, 2024.



Jon Lewis, CEO, said: 'We are, today, announcing the accelerated delivery of the efficiency savings announced in our Half Year Results with a 20 million pounds increase in overhead cost reduction to 60 million pounds on an annualised basis from Q1 2024.'



Capita said it continues to trade in line with its expectations, delivering positive operational and financial performance. The Group will make a pre-close statement on 14 December 2023.



