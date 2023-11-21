

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L), an Irish building materials company, on Tuesday posted a rise in EBITDA and sales for the first nine-month period of 2023. In addition, the company expects an increase in its annual pre-tax earnings.



The company said: 'The positive momentum experienced in the first half of the year continued into the third-quarter, underpinned by strong commercial progress and positive underlying demand across key end-use markets.'



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company reported EBITDA of $4.8 billion, up 14 percent from prior year, and 9 percent ahead on a like-for-like basis.



The Group's sales stood at $26.3 billion, up 8 percent from last year, and up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.



The company will pay a second interim dividend of $1.08 per share, to be paid on January 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.



Looking ahead, for the full year, CRH expects to report EBITDA of around $6.3 billion.



For the full-year 2022, the company had recorded EBITDA of $5.6 billion.



The building materials provider expects its full-year profit before tax to be well ahead of last year's $3.5 billion.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, the company noted that it expects resilient underlying demand across its key end-use markets in North America and Europe, underpinned by significant public investment in infrastructure and increased re-industrialization activity in key non-residential segments.



