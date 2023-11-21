Categorization as Telecom-Native is based on high domain relevance to serve Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

Gartner has recognized Prodapt as a Large Telecom-Native Regional IT service provider across North America, Europe, and Latin America, which we believe underscores high domain relevance and specialization in serving CSPs.

The IT Service Provider Selection Guide for CSP CIOs illustrates industry and regional presence, capability focus, provider "DNA," and scale of providers across North America, Europe, and Latin America. These providers have telecom industry interest, investment, and experience.

Telecom-Native providers draw over a third of all revenue from the telecom sector and deliver specialized services for Communications Service Providers. Regional providers are those like Prodapt who work with clients with a presence across several continents.

"Telecom players want to transform internally to meet consumer enterprise demand for reliable digital services but challenges with complex systems, inorganic growth, disparate operations, and siloed functions impede transformation. The need for a Telecom-Native, 360-degree partner to drive holistic outcomes across IT, digital, operations, network, and data is paramount. We believe this recognition by Gartner reaffirms Prodapt's proven expertise in delivering these for telcos," said Harsha Kumar, CEO of Prodapt.

"CSP CIOs and other technology leaders should identify more-relevant IT service providers, in sourcing for new projects and initiatives, by checking their service and capability focus areas, strength of industry prioritization, regional relevance, company size, and DNA," says analyst Jouni Forsman in the Gartner report.

Prodapt's clients include the largest global CSPs, hyperscalers, Network Equipment Providers, and technology enterprises including social media, search platforms, and digital-native companies.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A "Great Place To Work® Certified" company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 128-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

