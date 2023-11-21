Biocomposites expands its product portfolio with the launch of SYNICEM spacers in the UK

SYNICEM TM hip, knee and shoulder spacers are preformed and loaded with gentamicin to maintain space and aid treatment of infection.

Already successfully used in UK patients as part of their infection treatment strategies

KEELE, England, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce the launch of SYNICEMTM hip, knee and shoulder preformed spacers in the United Kingdom, and their successful use in patients undergoing joint surgery.

SYNICEMTM spacers are antibiotic-loaded, preformed spacers which overcome the challenges of traditional intra-operative moulded and handmade spacers. They help support surgeons' revisions of the hip, knee and shoulder by preserving articular space and aiding the treatment of infection. Precision engineered for consistency and structural uniformity, SYNICEMTM spacers provide a high local concentration of gentamicin and provide case-by-case flexibility to save surgeons' time during their procedures.

The launch of SYNICEMTM spacers in the UK follows Biocomposites' acquisition of French-based medical device manufacturer, Synimed, in 2022. Synimed specialises in bone cement and polymer related products using in-house proprietary core polymer production and formulation.

Rohit Dhawan, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust, commented: "Biocomposites' SYNICEM spacers are really useful for orthopaedic surgeons who deal with infections. Ready to use and available in a variety of sizes to fit different patient anatomies, they provide the flexibility to enable a swift procedure, leaving patients infection-free and able to resume their day-to-day activities. I am delighted that they will now be readily available in the UK."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "I'm delighted that our acquisition of Synimed has enriched our portfolio of products that support surgeon's managing and treating infection. SYNICEM spacers already help many patients throughout the world and bringing them into the UK and wider Biocomposites network will ensure that more patients benefit."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures, and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Argentina, Canada, China, and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry, and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over one million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biocomposites-expands-its-product-portfolio-with-the-launch-of-synicem-spacers-in-the-uk-301994140.html