Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
21.11.2023 | 09:46
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
21-Nov-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.2047 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4505087 
CODE: US10 LN 
ISIN: LU1407890620 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407890620 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      US10 LN 
Sequence No.:  286152 
EQS News ID:  1777953 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

