

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials solutions, Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire a cement plant and 20 readymixed concrete plants in Texas from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for $2.1 billion.



The transaction is expected to generate pro-forma 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA of nearly $170 million.



The cement plant is of 2.1mt capacity and the portfolio of 20 readymixed concrete plants have annual shipments of about 1.6m cubic yards.



Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: 'The acquisition of these high-quality assets further strengthens our market leading position in Texas and increases our exposure to attractive, high-growth markets.'



The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.



