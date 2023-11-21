DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.5363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18113416 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN Sequence No.: 286324 EQS News ID: 1778307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 21, 2023 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)