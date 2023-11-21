

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said on Tuesday that it has received an order for 60 A320neo Family aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital, an Irish aircraft lessor.



Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, said: 'This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide.'



The A320neo Family offers airlines the flexibility to expand their networks using wide-body cabin products on new longer-haul routes that were not previously possible with a single-aisle jetliner.



The A320neo Family has received more than 6,500 orders from over 100 customers since its launch in 2010.



