

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the full year, the company expects its capacity to be around 96 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels.



On May 5, the Group had projected its full-year operating profit before exceptional items to be higher than the top end of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.



For the medium-term, the airline anticipates operating margin of 12 percent to 15 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken