LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual outlook.
For the full year, the company expects its capacity to be around 96 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels.
On May 5, the Group had projected its full-year operating profit before exceptional items to be higher than the top end of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.
For the medium-term, the airline anticipates operating margin of 12 percent to 15 percent.
