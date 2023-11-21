

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and Nvidia's earnings.



Traders also looked forward to speeches from a number of European Central Bank officials, including President Christine Lagarde.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,241 after edging up 0.2 percent on Monday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.



Automaker Renault fell about 1 percent.



New car sales in the EU rose for a fifteenth consecutive month in October on the back of strong demand in France, Italy, and Spain, monthly data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.



New car registrations grew 14.6 percent year-over-year to 855,484 units in October. This was well above the 9.2 percent growth in September.



Industrial gases company Air Liquide Group edged up slightly after signing new long-term contracts to supply an additional 100 MW of renewable electricity to the Secunda site in South Africa.



Airbus SE rose about half a percent after receiving an order for 60 A320neo Family aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital, an Irish aircraft lessor.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken