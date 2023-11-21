

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology major focused on electrification and automation, said on Tuesday that it has inked a 500 million euros financing deal with the European Investment Bank, or EIB, the lending arm of the European Union.



The finance facility will support ABB's research and development in its electrification business.



ABB will use the EIB funding to design and develop next-generation electrical distribution solutions, including solid-state circuit breakers, eco-friendly switchgear, and technology that will enhance building efficiency and automation.



The funding, which also aims to reduce carbon emissions, will support the company's research and development projects in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and other European countries.



