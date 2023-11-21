

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's trade surplus decreased in October as exports fell faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to CHF 3.4 billion in October from CHF 5.0 billion in September.



In real terms, exports fell 7.2 percent monthly in October, reversing a 3.8 percent rise in the previous month. The decline in imports deepened to 3.1 percent from 0.7 percent.



In nominal terms, both exports and imports slid by 10.7 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in October.



This stabilisation in the rate of growth to a significant but less steady pace than in the first half of the year took the cumulative growth over ten months to an increase of 8.3 percent compared with 2022, the FIH Said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken