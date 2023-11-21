

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-week high of 161.25 against the euro, nearly a 3-week high of 184.47 against the pound and more than a 2-week high of 166.53 from early lows of 162.43, 185.65 and 167.83, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 147.15 and a 2-1/2-month high of 107.23 from early lows of 148.41 and 108.13, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 183.00 against the pound, 164.00 against the franc, 146.00 against the greenback and 106.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken