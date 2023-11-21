NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.77 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $20.47 billion from $23.48 billion last year.
Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $86 Bln
