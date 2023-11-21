QUAQ unveils in Saudi Arabia and UAE with ELFBAR BC10000

- Industry-leading QUAQ brings latest vaping solution in joint hands with ELFBAR's unprecedented ultra-big-puff disposable vape

- This is the latest of ELFBAR's stepped-up commitment to Middle East along with its global expansion

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping solution provider QUAQ announced its latest atomizing technologies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, joining hands with world leading vape brand ELFBAR and its unprecedented ultra-big-puff BC10000 device.

QUAQ introduces MESH to the two Middle Eastern markets this time. This pillar technology, QUAQ MESH, makes up the trio-technology solution that sports vaping products under leading global brands, including ELFBAR.

Along with CELL and CAPSULE, QUAQ has further optimized the delivery of mouthfeel and flavors - in alignment with its mission of genuinely placing vaping experience at the core, since its inception in 2022.

BC10000: consistent performance guaranteed by QUAQ MESH

Elevated by QUAQ MESH, BC10000 ensures consistency in the pleasure of each hit till the last puff, in a constant pursuit of satisfying a plethora of users' demands. These goals reflect everything ELFBAR is committed to achieving the best possible vaping experience.

Shaped in a Bionic Honeycomb Structure, the latest coil technology brought by QUAQ MESH brings a more vigorous burst of flavors for users in an immediate activation process. It reproduces peerless flavors from atomization, promising an immersive vaping experience.

During atomization, MESH's flavor reproduction amazes due to a control of the temperature variables within the optimal range of 220 - 270 degrees Celsius. With nanoscale etching applied on MESH's surface, this technique allows for heat to be more evenly distributed, resulting in a reduction of carbon residuals by 30% and an enhanced taste consistency above 97%. This performance is sustained from the first to the very last puff.

These optimizations help to create ultra-fine vapor particles of 0.76 micrometers - the industry's first. Unlike regular cotton coils with particles of 2 micrometers, MESH creates a more robust and denser vapor, as much as 10 milligrams every 2 seconds.

QUAQ CELL and QUAQ CAPSULE, key elements to improve mouthfeel

QUAQ CELL and QUAQ CAPSULE work together to guarantee users in need enjoy longer-lasting sessions, smoother mouthfeel, and more consistent and authentic flavors.

QUAQ CELL is the industry's first atomizing power integration, and QUAQ CAPSULE sets the benchmark for the industry's cartridge solution.

With QUAQ MESH in BC10000 setting the bar of vaping experience high, delivering lingering multilayered aftertastes, smooth and thick vapor, QUAQ CELL and QUAQ CAPSULE are in the pipeline of being brought to the Middle Eastern markets officially.

BC10000 is now available through multiple channels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. For checking product availability and placing the order, please check ELFBAR's website or through offline vape stores.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry, with an unwavering dedication to exploring new inspiration and unlocking more possibilities in life by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience. ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth protection and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as one of the leading global brands chosen and favored by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information about ELFBAR as a brand and its products in the Middle East, please visit elfbar.ae.

For media inquiries, please get in touch with pr@elfbar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282583/ELFBAR_BC10000.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282584/QUAQ.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/4417007/elf_bar_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quaq-unveils-in-saudi-arabia-and-uae-with-elfbar-bc10000-301994698.html