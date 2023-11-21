BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 20 November 2023 were:
199.55p Capital only
200.50p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 18,096 ordinary shares on 17th November 2023, the Company has 79,827,506 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,533,799 shares which are held in Treasury.