San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye"), a pharmaceutical company developing drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system to address diseases including glaucoma and metabolic conditions, will present an overview of its glaucoma program at two ophthalmology-focused conferences. Company executives will introduce SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion, Skye's first-in-class CB1 agonist, highlight recent Phase 1 data, and outline details of its Phase 2a clinical study, which will start dosing shortly. Executives will also be available for 1x1 meetings during these events, including:

BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day

Virtual fireside chat: Monday, November 27, 11:30 AM ET

OIS XIII Ophthalmology Innovation Summit

Live presentation during Innovation Showcase, Friday, December 1, 12:40 - 1:50 pm PT

Location: Omni Hotel San Diego

To join the BTIG conference, email uscorporateaccess@btig.com. To attend the OIS conference in person, register here.

The BTIG presentation will be available in real-time and archived via Skye's website. The OIS presentation will be distributed approximately 1 week post-event.

About SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion

SBI-100 OE is a novel synthetically-manufactured THC prodrug formulated as an eye drop using a proprietary nanoemulsion to improve delivery into the eye. SBI-100 OE targets the CB1 receptor, which plays a role in modulating intraocular pressure ("IOP"), with the goal of lowering increased IOP related to glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Skye's recently reported Phase 1 data showed that SBI-100 OE was safe and well-tolerated; a subgroup of health volunteers with higher baseline IOP also displayed an encouraging reduction of IOP. Its Phase 2a clinical trial for SBI-100 OE to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension will soon begin patient dosing.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system, initially through modulation of the CB1 receptor. Backed by leading biotechnology venture investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion is a CB1 agonist that is a potential treatment for glaucoma; it will start Phase 2 in Q4 2023, with an interim data readout in Q1 2024. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody, inhibits peripheral CB1 with unprecedented safety and tolerability. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 study of nimacimab for cardiometabolic conditions in early 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

