Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
21.11.23
11:48 Uhr
7,618 Euro
+0,540
+7,63 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2023 | 13:10
120 Leser
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q3 2023 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's third quarter 2023 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:

GOGL Q3 2023 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q3 2023 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q3 2023 - Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00093e19-1a4e-466d-8f0c-795eaa252c40)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
