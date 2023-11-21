DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Third Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

- Delivers Record Third Quarter Sales of $3.04 Billion, Up 2.8% Versus the Prior Year -
- Delivers EBT Margin of 8.8% and Double-Digit non-GAAP EBT Margin of 10.6% -
- Delivered 1.7% growth in third quarter comparable store sales on top of a 6.5% increase in the third quarter of 2022
- Reported earnings per diluted share of $2.39 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.85 compared to $2.45, or $2.60 on a non-GAAP basis, during the prior year quarter
- Raises 2023 comparable store sales outlook to a range of positive 0.5% to positive 2.0%, up from flat to positive 2.0% previously
- Updates full year 2023 earnings per diluted share outlook to $11.45 to 12.05; Raises full year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share outlook to $12.00 to 12.60, up from $11.50 to 12.30 previously
- Repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock for $388 million during the third quarter
"Our strong Q3 comps demonstrate the impact of our strategies and our commitment to innovation. We are confident in the future of our business and believe our results demonstrate how we are successfully differentiating ourselves in the marketplace."
Ed Stack, Executive Chairman
"We are pleased with our third quarter results. With our best-in-class athlete experience and differentiated assortment, we had a very strong back-to-school season and continued to gain market share as consumers prioritize DICK'S Sporting Goods to meet their needs. Our Q3 comps were driven by increases in both transactions and average ticket, and we delivered double-digit EBT margin on a non-GAAP basis. As a result of our strong Q3 performance, we are raising our full year outlook, which balances the confidence we have in our key strategies with an acknowledgment of the uncertain macroeconomic environment. We're excited for the upcoming holiday season and the product, service and experience we are providing to our athletes."
Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer
Third Quarter Operating Results
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended
Change (1)
October 28,
October 29,
Net sales
$ 3,042
$ 2,959
$ 84
2.8 %
Comparable store sales
1.7 %
6.5 %
Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2)
8.8 %
10.3 %
(145) bps
Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) (3)
10.6 %
10.3 %
28 bps
Net income
$ 201
$ 228
$ (27)
(12) %
Non-GAAP net income (3)
$ 240
$ 228
$ 11
5 %
Earnings per diluted share
$ 2.39
$ 2.45
$ (0.06)
(2) %
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3)
$ 2.85
$ 2.60
$ 0.25
10 %
Year-to-Date Operating Results
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
39 Weeks Ended
Change (1)
October 28,
October 29,
Net sales
$ 9,108
$ 8,771
$ 337
3.8 %
Comparable store sales
2.3 %
(2.6) %
Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2)
10.1 %
12.1 %
(199) bps
Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) (3)
10.7 %
12.1 %
(141) bps
Net income
$ 750
$ 808
$ (57)
(7) %
Non-GAAP net income (3)
$ 789
$ 808
$ (19)
(2) %
Earnings per diluted share
$ 8.63
$ 8.17
$ 0.46
6 %
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3)
$ 9.08
$ 9.11
$ (0.03)
- %
Balance Sheet
(in millions)
As of
October 28,
As of
October 29,
$
Change (1)
% Change
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,406
$ 1,438
$ (32)
(2) %
Inventories, net
$ 3,283
$ 3,361
$ (78)
(2) %
Total debt (4)
$ 1,483
$ 1,634
$ (151)
(9) %
Capital Allocation
(in millions)
39 Weeks Ended
$
Change (1)
% Change
October 28,
October 29,
Share repurchases (5)
$ 649
$ 361
$ 288
80 %
Dividends paid (6)
$ 271
$ 124
$ 147
119 %
Gross capital expenditures
$ 410
$ 274
$ 135
49 %
Net capital expenditures (3)
$ 369
$ 238
$ 131
55 %
Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible
$ -
$ 421
$ (421)
Notes
1.
Column may not recalculate due to rounding.
2.
Also referred to by management as earnings before income taxes margin ("EBT margin").
3.
In the fiscal 2022 period, there were no non-GAAP adjustments to reported EBT margin or net income. For additional information, see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
4.
Fiscal 2022 included debt with a carrying value of $152 million related to the Company's Convertible Senior Notes, which were fully retired as of April 18, 2023. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2023 and 2022.
5.
During the 39 weeks ended October 28, 2023, the Company repurchased 5.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $119.24 per share, for a total cost of $648.6 million under its share repurchase program. The Company has $780 million remaining under its authorization as of October 28, 2023.
6.
In the fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 periods, the Company declared and paid quarterly dividends of $1.00 per share and $0.4875 per share, respectively.
7.
During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company retired the remaining $59.1 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Convertible Senior Notes and related bond hedge and warrant transactions for 1.7 million shares of the Company's common stock. Refer to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 24, 2023 for additional information. During the 39 weeks ended October 29, 2022, the Company exchanged $421 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes and unwound the corresponding portion of the convertible bond hedge and warrants for $421 million of cash and 7.8 million shares of the Company's common stock.
Quarterly Dividend
On November 20, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.00 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023 .
Business Optimization
As previously announced, the Company is conducting a business optimization to better align its talent, organizational design and spending in support of its most critical strategies while also streamlining its overall cost structure. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company incurred pre-tax business optimization charges of $52.5 million related to the elimination of certain positions primarily at its customer support center as well as the integration of its Moosejaw operations and other charges to optimize the cost structure of its outdoor specialty business. The Company currently anticipates additional pre-tax charges of approximately $10 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 related to its actions to optimize the outdoor specialty business and plans to continue its business optimization review, which it expects to complete during fiscal 2023.
Full Year 2023 Outlook (53 week year)
The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2023 is presented below:
Metric
2023 Outlook
Earnings per diluted share
- $11.45 to 12.05
- Includes approximately $0.20 per diluted share for the 53rd week
- Based on approximately 86 million diluted shares outstanding
- Based on an effective tax rate of approximately 21%
- $12.00 to 12.60 on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes approximately $62.5 million of business optimization charges
Comparable store sales
- Positive 0.5% to positive 2.0% on a 52-week basis
Capital expenditures
- $670 to 720 million on a gross basis
- $550 to 600 million on a net basis
Store Count and Square Footage
The following tables summarize store activity for the periods indicated:
39 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023
39 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022
DICK'S
Specialty
Total (2)
DICK'S
Specialty
Total (2)
Beginning stores
728
125
853
730
131
861
Q1 New stores
-
-
-
-
1
1
Q2 New stores
-
1
1
1
1
2
Q3 New stores
1
9
10
3
6
9
Stores acquired (3)
-
12
12
-
-
-
Closed stores
4
3
7
2
3
5
Ending stores
725
(4)
144
869
732
136
868
Relocated stores
16
2
18
3
1
4
Square Footage:
(in millions)
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Specialty Concept
Total (3) (6)
Q1 2022
38.7
3.6
42.3
Q2 2022
38.8
3.6
42.4
Q3 2022
38.8
3.9
42.7
Q4 2022
39.2
3.4
42.6
Q1 2023 (5)
39.2
3.4
42.6
Q2 2023
39.0
3.4
42.4
Q3 2023
39.2
3.6
42.7
(1)
Includes our Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and other specialty concept stores. As of October 28, 2023, we operated 104 Golf Galaxy stores, 7 Public Lands stores, 17 Going Going Gone! stores, and other specialty concept stores. In some markets, we operate DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to our specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for our athletes. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of October 28, 2023, the Company operated 16 combo stores.
(2)
Excludes Warehouse Sale store locations that are temporary in nature, of which the Company operated 41 and 42 as of October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Represents Moosejaw store locations acquired by the Company during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which average approximately 4,000 square feet per store. The Company plans to close ten of the previously acquired Moosejaw store locations by early 2024.
(4)
As of October 28, 2023, includes twelve DICK'S House of Sport stores, including two new openings during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which were either converted or relocated from prior store locations.
(5)
Includes square footage from 13 Field & Stream store closures as of April 29, 2023, as we planned to convert them into DICK'S House of Sport stores, expanded DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, or other specialty concept stores.
(6)
Column may not recalculate due to rounding.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP EBT Margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Furthermore, management believes that adjustments related to the Convertible Senior Notes and convertible bond hedge provided a more complete view of the economics of the instruments upon conversion. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties
This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance and growth opportunities, including our 2023 outlook for earnings, sales, and capital expenditures; the impact of our business optimization initiatives and the time frame in which we expect to implement our business optimization; share repurchases and dividends.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical conflict, the expiration of student loan payment deferments, and elevated interest rates, and the effectiveness of measures to mitigate such impact on our business; changes in consumer discretionary spending; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including competition for talent and the level of competitive promotional activity; investments in omni-channel growth or other business initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; additional unexpected costs and charges related to our business optimization, failure to achieve the anticipated cost-savings from our business optimization, and a disruption of the business optimization due to changes in the macroeconomic conditions or other risk factors described herein; organized retail crime and our ability to effectively manage inventory shrink; risks relating to vertical brands and new retail concepts; the size of strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turnover and supply chain disruptions; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, and tariffs, and compliance with such laws and regulations; increasing labor and wage costs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors (including shipping directly or through broadened distribution channels) and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; changes to the corporate tax rates; risks associated with brick and mortar retail store model, including the ability to optimize our store lease portfolio and our distribution and fulfillment network; litigation risks and our ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain quality teammates, including store managers and sales associates; negative reactions from customers, vendors and shareholders regarding Company policy changes and advocacy efforts related to social and political issues; the loss of key personnel; risks related to our indebtedness; the issuance of dividends and our repurchase activity.
For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on August 23, 2023 . The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.
Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, and dickssportinggoods.jobs, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
investors@dcsg.com
(724) 273-3400
Media Relations:
(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended
October 28,
% of
Sales
October 29,
% of
Sales (1)
Net sales
$ 3,042,405
100.00 %
$ 2,958,861
100.00 %
Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and
1,980,942
65.11
1,946,438
65.78
GROSS PROFIT
1,061,463
34.89
1,012,423
34.22
Selling, general and administrative expenses
776,037
25.51
679,747
22.97
Pre-opening expenses
12,482
0.41
7,212
0.24
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
272,944
8.97
325,464
11.00
Interest expense
14,382
0.47
26,131
0.88
Other income
(10,084)
(0.33)
(4,826)
(0.16)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
268,646
8.83
304,159
10.28
Provision for income taxes
67,540
2.22
75,703
2.56
NET INCOME
$ 201,106
6.61 %
$ 228,456
7.72 %
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$ 2.46
$ 2.94
Diluted
$ 2.39
$ 2.45
NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER
Basic
$ 201,106
$ 228,456
Diluted
$ 201,106
$ 236,928
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
Basic
81,772
77,789
Diluted
84,291
96,681
(1) Column does not recalculate due to rounding
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
39 Weeks Ended
October 28,
% of
Sales (1)
October 29,
% of
Sales (1)
Net sales
$ 9,108,228
100.00 %
$ 8,771,485
100.00 %
Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and
5,908,672
64.87
5,652,966
64.45
GROSS PROFIT
3,199,556
35.13
3,118,519
35.55
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,245,530
24.65
1,952,408
22.26
Pre-opening expenses
43,698
0.48
13,948
0.16
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
910,328
9.99
1,152,163
13.14
Interest expense
43,809
0.48
77,267
0.88
Other (income) expense
(56,288)
(0.62)
11,559
0.13
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
922,807
10.13
1,063,337
12.12
Provision for income taxes
172,721
1.90
255,820
2.92
NET INCOME
$ 750,086
8.24 %
$ 807,517
9.21 %
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$ 9.04
$ 10.55
Diluted
$ 8.63
$ 8.17
NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER
Basic
$ 750,086
$ 807,517
Diluted
$ 750,423
$ 832,190
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
Basic
82,995
76,527
Diluted
86,913
101,900
(1) Column does not recalculate due to rounding
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
October 28,
October 29,
January 28,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,406,214
$ 1,437,997
$ 1,924,386
Accounts receivable, net
140,791
87,191
71,286
Income taxes receivable
9,118
4,082
8,187
Inventories, net
3,282,911
3,361,057
2,830,917
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
104,963
96,135
128,410
Total current assets
4,943,997
4,986,462
4,963,186
Property and equipment, net
1,569,703
1,342,786
1,312,988
Operating lease assets
2,243,025
2,025,149
2,138,366
Intangible assets, net
56,754
84,946
60,364
Goodwill
245,857
245,857
245,857
Deferred income taxes
30,817
58,945
41,189
Other assets
192,173
212,455
230,246
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 9,282,326
$ 8,956,600
$ 8,992,196
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$ 1,630,402
$ 1,473,424
$ 1,206,066
Accrued expenses
550,006
500,246
508,573
Operating lease liabilities
485,033
487,119
546,755
Income taxes payable
42,010
32,664
29,624
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
281,943
268,677
350,428
Total current liabilities
2,989,394
2,762,130
2,641,446
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Revolving credit borrowings
-
-
-
Senior Notes
1,483,026
1,482,110
1,482,336
Convertible Senior Notes
-
152,006
58,271
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,264,941
2,026,774
2,117,773
Other long-term liabilities
160,261
156,408
167,747
Total long-term liabilities
3,908,228
3,817,298
3,826,127
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
568
570
585
Class B common stock
236
236
236
Additional paid-in capital
1,430,802
1,399,694
1,416,847
Retained earnings
5,374,573
4,682,663
4,878,404
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(462)
(362)
(252)
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,421,013)
(3,705,629)
(3,771,197)
Total stockholders' equity
2,384,704
2,377,172
2,524,623
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 9,282,326
$ 8,956,600
$ 8,992,196
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
39 Weeks Ended
October 28,
October 29,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$ 750,086
$ 807,517
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
271,368
250,522
Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount
1,786
3,558
Deferred income taxes
10,372
5,344
Stock-based compensation
39,552
37,579
Other, net
9,182
15,879
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(25,831)
(36,699)
Inventories
(415,291)
(1,063,448)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,253)
(936)
Accounts payable
256,141
178,633
Accrued expenses
(21,473)
(94,177)
Income taxes payable / receivable
11,659
19,023
Construction allowances provided by landlords
40,624
36,100
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(56,835)
(58,613)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(104,373)
(64,663)
Net cash provided by operating activities
764,714
35,619
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(409,527)
(274,307)
Proceeds from sale of other assets
27,500
14,261
Other investing activities
(51,298)
(32,885)
Net cash used in investing activities
(433,325)
(292,931)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible Senior Notes
(137)
(420,558)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(609)
(548)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
13,924
19,953
Minimum tax withholding requirements
(97,956)
(43,227)
Cash paid for treasury stock
(648,554)
(392,882)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(270,596)
(123,823)
Increase in bank overdraft
154,577
13,469
Net cash used in financing activities
(849,351)
(947,616)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(210)
(280)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(518,172)
(1,205,208)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,924,386
2,643,205
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$ 1,406,214
$ 1,437,997
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
13 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023
Gross profit
Selling, general
Income before
Net income (2)
Earnings
GAAP Basis
$ 1,061,463
$ 776,037
$ 268,646
$ 201,106
$ 2.39
% of Net Sales
34.89 %
25.51 %
8.83 %
6.61 %
Business optimization charges (1)
6,323
(46,174)
52,497
38,848
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 1,067,786
$ 729,863
$ 321,143
$ 239,954
$ 2.85
% of Net Sales
35.10 %
23.99 %
10.56 %
7.89 %
(1)
Includes $23.3 million of severance-related costs, $22.9 million of non-cash impairments of store and intangible assets and a $6.3 million write-down of inventory.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.
39 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023
Gross profit
Selling, general
Income before
Net income (2)
Earnings
GAAP Basis
$ 3,199,556
$ 2,245,530
$ 922,807
$ 750,086
$ 8.63
% of Net Sales
35.13 %
24.65 %
10.13 %
8.24 %
Business optimization charges (1)
6,323
(46,174)
52,497
38,848
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 3,205,879
$ 2,199,356
$ 975,304
$ 788,934
$ 9.08
% of Net Sales
35.20 %
24.15 %
10.71 %
8.66 %
(1)
Includes $23.3 million of severance-related costs, $22.9 million of non-cash impairments of store and intangible assets and a $6.3 million write-down of inventory.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.
13 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022
Net income
After tax
Numerator used
Weighted
Earnings per
GAAP Basis
$ 228,456
$ 8,472
$ 236,928
96,681
$ 2.45
% of Net Sales
7.72 %
0.29 %
8.01 %
Convertible Senior Notes (1)
-
(8,472)
(8,472)
(8,825)
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 228,456
$ -
$ 228,456
87,856
$ 2.60
% of Net Sales
7.72 %
- %
7.72 %
(1)
Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by "the if-converted method" under GAAP. The Company retired its Convertible Senior Notes without dilutive effect, due to cash payments for principal, shares received from its convertible bond hedge and shares repurchased to offset share settlement of remaining $59.1 million principal during the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.
39 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022
Net income
After tax
Numerator used
Weighted
Earnings per
GAAP Basis
$ 807,517
$ 24,673
$ 832,190
101,900
$ 8.17
% of Net Sales
9.21 %
0.28 %
9.49 %
Convertible Senior Notes (1)
-
(24,673)
(24,673)
(13,262)
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 807,517
$ -
$ 807,517
88,638
$ 9.11
% of Net Sales
9.21 %
- %
9.21 %
(1)
Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by "the if-converted method" under GAAP. The Company retired its Convertible Senior Notes without dilutive effect, due to cash payments for principal, shares received from its convertible bond hedge and shares repurchased to offset share settlement of remaining $59.1 million principal during the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.
Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures
(in thousands)
The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.
39 Weeks Ended
October 28,
October 29,
Gross capital expenditures
$ (409,527)
$ (274,307)
Construction allowances provided by landlords
40,624
36,100
Net capital expenditures
$ (368,903)
$ (238,207)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024
Low End
High End
Income
Net
Earnings per
Income
Net
Earnings per
GAAP Basis
$ 1,232
$ 980
$ 11.45
$ 1,297
$ 1,032
$ 12.05
% of Net Sales
9.7 %
10.0 %
Business optimization (1)
63
46
63
46
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 1,295
$ 1,026
$ 12.00
$ 1,360
$ 1,078
$ 12.60
% of Net Sales
10.2 %
10.6 %
(1)
Adjustment eliminates the impact of charges incurred as part of our business optimization.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.
SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.