DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Third Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

- Delivers Record Third Quarter Sales of $3.04 Billion, Up 2.8% Versus the Prior Year -

- Delivers EBT Margin of 8.8% and Double-Digit non-GAAP EBT Margin of 10.6% -

Delivered 1.7% growth in third quarter comparable store sales on top of a 6.5% increase in the third quarter of 2022

Reported earnings per diluted share of $2.39 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.85 compared to $2.45, or $2.60 on a non-GAAP basis, during the prior year quarter

Raises 2023 comparable store sales outlook to a range of positive 0.5% to positive 2.0%, up from flat to positive 2.0% previously

Updates full year 2023 earnings per diluted share outlook to $11.45 to 12.05; Raises full year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share outlook to $12.00 to 12.60, up from $11.50 to 12.30 previously

Repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock for $388 million during the third quarter

"Our strong Q3 comps demonstrate the impact of our strategies and our commitment to innovation. We are confident in the future of our business and believe our results demonstrate how we are successfully differentiating ourselves in the marketplace."

Ed Stack, Executive Chairman

"We are pleased with our third quarter results. With our best-in-class athlete experience and differentiated assortment, we had a very strong back-to-school season and continued to gain market share as consumers prioritize DICK'S Sporting Goods to meet their needs. Our Q3 comps were driven by increases in both transactions and average ticket, and we delivered double-digit EBT margin on a non-GAAP basis. As a result of our strong Q3 performance, we are raising our full year outlook, which balances the confidence we have in our key strategies with an acknowledgment of the uncertain macroeconomic environment. We're excited for the upcoming holiday season and the product, service and experience we are providing to our athletes."

Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Third Quarter Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended Change (1) October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net sales $ 3,042 $ 2,959 $ 84 2.8 % Comparable store sales 1.7 % 6.5 %

Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) 8.8 % 10.3 % (145) bps Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) (3) 10.6 % 10.3 % 28 bps Net income $ 201 $ 228 $ (27) (12) % Non-GAAP net income (3) $ 240 $ 228 $ 11 5 % Earnings per diluted share $ 2.39 $ 2.45 $ (0.06) (2) % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3) $ 2.85 $ 2.60 $ 0.25 10 %

Year-to-Date Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 39 Weeks Ended Change (1) October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net sales $ 9,108 $ 8,771 $ 337 3.8 % Comparable store sales 2.3 % (2.6) %

Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) 10.1 % 12.1 % (199) bps Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) (3) 10.7 % 12.1 % (141) bps Net income $ 750 $ 808 $ (57) (7) % Non-GAAP net income (3) $ 789 $ 808 $ (19) (2) % Earnings per diluted share $ 8.63 $ 8.17 $ 0.46 6 % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3) $ 9.08 $ 9.11 $ (0.03) - %

Balance Sheet (in millions) As of October 28,

2023 As of October 29,

2022 $ Change (1) % Change

(1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,406 $ 1,438 $ (32) (2) % Inventories, net $ 3,283 $ 3,361 $ (78) (2) % Total debt (4) $ 1,483 $ 1,634 $ (151) (9) %

Capital Allocation (in millions) 39 Weeks Ended $ Change (1) % Change

(1) October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Share repurchases (5) $ 649 $ 361 $ 288 80 % Dividends paid (6) $ 271 $ 124 $ 147 119 % Gross capital expenditures $ 410 $ 274 $ 135 49 % Net capital expenditures (3) $ 369 $ 238 $ 131 55 % Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible

Senior Notes (7) $ - $ 421 $ (421)



Notes



1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. Also referred to by management as earnings before income taxes margin ("EBT margin"). 3. In the fiscal 2022 period, there were no non-GAAP adjustments to reported EBT margin or net income. For additional information, see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations." 4. Fiscal 2022 included debt with a carrying value of $152 million related to the Company's Convertible Senior Notes, which were fully retired as of April 18, 2023. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2023 and 2022. 5. During the 39 weeks ended October 28, 2023, the Company repurchased 5.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $119.24 per share, for a total cost of $648.6 million under its share repurchase program. The Company has $780 million remaining under its authorization as of October 28, 2023. 6. In the fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 periods, the Company declared and paid quarterly dividends of $1.00 per share and $0.4875 per share, respectively. 7. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company retired the remaining $59.1 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Convertible Senior Notes and related bond hedge and warrant transactions for 1.7 million shares of the Company's common stock. Refer to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 24, 2023 for additional information. During the 39 weeks ended October 29, 2022, the Company exchanged $421 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes and unwound the corresponding portion of the convertible bond hedge and warrants for $421 million of cash and 7.8 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Quarterly Dividend

On November 20, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.00 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023 .

Business Optimization

As previously announced, the Company is conducting a business optimization to better align its talent, organizational design and spending in support of its most critical strategies while also streamlining its overall cost structure. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company incurred pre-tax business optimization charges of $52.5 million related to the elimination of certain positions primarily at its customer support center as well as the integration of its Moosejaw operations and other charges to optimize the cost structure of its outdoor specialty business. The Company currently anticipates additional pre-tax charges of approximately $10 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 related to its actions to optimize the outdoor specialty business and plans to continue its business optimization review, which it expects to complete during fiscal 2023.

Full Year 2023 Outlook (53 week year)

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2023 is presented below:

Metric 2023 Outlook Earnings per diluted share - $11.45 to 12.05 - Includes approximately $0.20 per diluted share for the 53rd week - Based on approximately 86 million diluted shares outstanding - Based on an effective tax rate of approximately 21% - $12.00 to 12.60 on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes approximately $62.5 million of business optimization charges Comparable store sales - Positive 0.5% to positive 2.0% on a 52-week basis Capital expenditures - $670 to 720 million on a gross basis - $550 to 600 million on a net basis

Store Count and Square Footage

The following tables summarize store activity for the periods indicated:



39 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 39 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 DICK'S

Sporting

Goods Specialty

Concept Stores

(1) Total (2) DICK'S

Sporting

Goods Specialty

Concept Stores

(1) Total (2) Beginning stores 728 125 853 730 131 861 Q1 New stores - - - - 1 1 Q2 New stores - 1 1 1 1 2 Q3 New stores 1 9 10 3 6 9 Stores acquired (3) - 12 12 - - - Closed stores 4 3 7 2 3 5 Ending stores 725 (4) 144 869 732 136 868 Relocated stores 16 2 18 3 1 4

















Square Footage: (in millions) DICK'S Sporting Goods

(1) Specialty Concept

Stores (2) Total (3) (6) Q1 2022 38.7 3.6 42.3 Q2 2022 38.8 3.6 42.4 Q3 2022 38.8 3.9 42.7 Q4 2022 39.2 3.4 42.6 Q1 2023 (5) 39.2 3.4 42.6 Q2 2023 39.0 3.4 42.4 Q3 2023 39.2 3.6 42.7





(1) Includes our Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and other specialty concept stores. As of October 28, 2023, we operated 104 Golf Galaxy stores, 7 Public Lands stores, 17 Going Going Gone! stores, and other specialty concept stores. In some markets, we operate DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to our specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for our athletes. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of October 28, 2023, the Company operated 16 combo stores. (2) Excludes Warehouse Sale store locations that are temporary in nature, of which the Company operated 41 and 42 as of October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022, respectively. (3) Represents Moosejaw store locations acquired by the Company during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which average approximately 4,000 square feet per store. The Company plans to close ten of the previously acquired Moosejaw store locations by early 2024. (4) As of October 28, 2023, includes twelve DICK'S House of Sport stores, including two new openings during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which were either converted or relocated from prior store locations. (5) Includes square footage from 13 Field & Stream store closures as of April 29, 2023, as we planned to convert them into DICK'S House of Sport stores, expanded DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, or other specialty concept stores. (6) Column may not recalculate due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP EBT Margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Furthermore, management believes that adjustments related to the Convertible Senior Notes and convertible bond hedge provided a more complete view of the economics of the instruments upon conversion. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance and growth opportunities, including our 2023 outlook for earnings, sales, and capital expenditures; the impact of our business optimization initiatives and the time frame in which we expect to implement our business optimization; share repurchases and dividends.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical conflict, the expiration of student loan payment deferments, and elevated interest rates, and the effectiveness of measures to mitigate such impact on our business; changes in consumer discretionary spending; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including competition for talent and the level of competitive promotional activity; investments in omni-channel growth or other business initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; additional unexpected costs and charges related to our business optimization, failure to achieve the anticipated cost-savings from our business optimization, and a disruption of the business optimization due to changes in the macroeconomic conditions or other risk factors described herein; organized retail crime and our ability to effectively manage inventory shrink; risks relating to vertical brands and new retail concepts; the size of strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turnover and supply chain disruptions; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, and tariffs, and compliance with such laws and regulations; increasing labor and wage costs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors (including shipping directly or through broadened distribution channels) and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; changes to the corporate tax rates; risks associated with brick and mortar retail store model, including the ability to optimize our store lease portfolio and our distribution and fulfillment network; litigation risks and our ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain quality teammates, including store managers and sales associates; negative reactions from customers, vendors and shareholders regarding Company policy changes and advocacy efforts related to social and political issues; the loss of key personnel; risks related to our indebtedness; the issuance of dividends and our repurchase activity.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on August 23, 2023 . The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



October 28,

2023

% of Sales

October 29,

2022

% of Sales (1)

















Net sales

$ 3,042,405

100.00 %

$ 2,958,861

100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs

1,980,942

65.11

1,946,438

65.78

















GROSS PROFIT

1,061,463

34.89

1,012,423

34.22

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

776,037

25.51

679,747

22.97 Pre-opening expenses

12,482

0.41

7,212

0.24

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

272,944

8.97

325,464

11.00

















Interest expense

14,382

0.47

26,131

0.88 Other income

(10,084)

(0.33)

(4,826)

(0.16)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

268,646

8.83

304,159

10.28

















Provision for income taxes

67,540

2.22

75,703

2.56

















NET INCOME

$ 201,106

6.61 %

$ 228,456

7.72 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 2.46





$ 2.94



Diluted

$ 2.39





$ 2.45





















NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER

COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 201,106





$ 228,456



Diluted

$ 201,106





$ 236,928





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

81,772





77,789



Diluted

84,291





96,681





















(1) Column does not recalculate due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





39 Weeks Ended



October 28,

2023

% of Sales (1)

October 29,

2022

% of Sales (1)

















Net sales

$ 9,108,228

100.00 %

$ 8,771,485

100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs

5,908,672

64.87

5,652,966

64.45

















GROSS PROFIT

3,199,556

35.13

3,118,519

35.55

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,245,530

24.65

1,952,408

22.26 Pre-opening expenses

43,698

0.48

13,948

0.16

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

910,328

9.99

1,152,163

13.14

















Interest expense

43,809

0.48

77,267

0.88 Other (income) expense

(56,288)

(0.62)

11,559

0.13

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

922,807

10.13

1,063,337

12.12

















Provision for income taxes

172,721

1.90

255,820

2.92

















NET INCOME

$ 750,086

8.24 %

$ 807,517

9.21 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 9.04





$ 10.55



Diluted

$ 8.63





$ 8.17





















NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER

COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 750,086





$ 807,517



Diluted

$ 750,423





$ 832,190





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

82,995





76,527



Diluted

86,913





101,900







































(1) Column does not recalculate due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





October 28,

2023

October 29,

2022

January 28,

2023 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,406,214

$ 1,437,997

$ 1,924,386 Accounts receivable, net

140,791

87,191

71,286 Income taxes receivable

9,118

4,082

8,187 Inventories, net

3,282,911

3,361,057

2,830,917 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

104,963

96,135

128,410 Total current assets

4,943,997

4,986,462

4,963,186













Property and equipment, net

1,569,703

1,342,786

1,312,988 Operating lease assets

2,243,025

2,025,149

2,138,366 Intangible assets, net

56,754

84,946

60,364 Goodwill

245,857

245,857

245,857 Deferred income taxes

30,817

58,945

41,189 Other assets

192,173

212,455

230,246 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,282,326

$ 8,956,600

$ 8,992,196













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,630,402

$ 1,473,424

$ 1,206,066 Accrued expenses

550,006

500,246

508,573 Operating lease liabilities

485,033

487,119

546,755 Income taxes payable

42,010

32,664

29,624 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

281,943

268,677

350,428 Total current liabilities

2,989,394

2,762,130

2,641,446 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

-

-

- Senior Notes

1,483,026

1,482,110

1,482,336 Convertible Senior Notes

-

152,006

58,271 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,264,941

2,026,774

2,117,773 Other long-term liabilities

160,261

156,408

167,747 Total long-term liabilities

3,908,228

3,817,298

3,826,127 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

568

570

585 Class B common stock

236

236

236 Additional paid-in capital

1,430,802

1,399,694

1,416,847 Retained earnings

5,374,573

4,682,663

4,878,404 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(462)

(362)

(252) Treasury stock, at cost

(4,421,013)

(3,705,629)

(3,771,197) Total stockholders' equity

2,384,704

2,377,172

2,524,623 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 9,282,326

$ 8,956,600

$ 8,992,196















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





39 Weeks Ended



October 28,

2023

October 29,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 750,086

$ 807,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation and amortization

271,368

250,522 Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount

1,786

3,558 Deferred income taxes

10,372

5,344 Stock-based compensation

39,552

37,579 Other, net

9,182

15,879 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(25,831)

(36,699) Inventories

(415,291)

(1,063,448) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,253)

(936) Accounts payable

256,141

178,633 Accrued expenses

(21,473)

(94,177) Income taxes payable / receivable

11,659

19,023 Construction allowances provided by landlords

40,624

36,100 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(56,835)

(58,613) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(104,373)

(64,663) Net cash provided by operating activities

764,714

35,619 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(409,527)

(274,307) Proceeds from sale of other assets

27,500

14,261 Other investing activities

(51,298)

(32,885) Net cash used in investing activities

(433,325)

(292,931) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible Senior Notes

(137)

(420,558) Payments on finance lease obligations

(609)

(548) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

13,924

19,953 Minimum tax withholding requirements

(97,956)

(43,227) Cash paid for treasury stock

(648,554)

(392,882) Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(270,596)

(123,823) Increase in bank overdraft

154,577

13,469 Net cash used in financing activities

(849,351)

(947,616) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(210)

(280) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(518,172)

(1,205,208) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,924,386

2,643,205 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,406,214

$ 1,437,997

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023













Gross profit Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Earnings

per diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 1,061,463 $ 776,037 $ 268,646 $ 201,106 $ 2.39 % of Net Sales 34.89 % 25.51 % 8.83 % 6.61 %

Business optimization charges (1) 6,323 (46,174) 52,497 38,848

Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,067,786 $ 729,863 $ 321,143 $ 239,954 $ 2.85 % of Net Sales 35.10 % 23.99 % 10.56 % 7.89 %







(1) Includes $23.3 million of severance-related costs, $22.9 million of non-cash impairments of store and intangible assets and a $6.3 million write-down of inventory. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



39 Weeks Ended October 28, 2023













Gross profit Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Earnings

per diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 3,199,556 $ 2,245,530 $ 922,807 $ 750,086 $ 8.63 % of Net Sales 35.13 % 24.65 % 10.13 % 8.24 %

Business optimization charges (1) 6,323 (46,174) 52,497 38,848

Non-GAAP Basis $ 3,205,879 $ 2,199,356 $ 975,304 $ 788,934 $ 9.08 % of Net Sales 35.20 % 24.15 % 10.71 % 8.66 %







(1) Includes $23.3 million of severance-related costs, $22.9 million of non-cash impairments of store and intangible assets and a $6.3 million write-down of inventory. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



13 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022













Net income After tax

interest from

Convertible

Senior Notes (2) Numerator used

to compute

earnings per

diluted share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 228,456 $ 8,472 $ 236,928 96,681 $ 2.45 % of Net Sales 7.72 % 0.29 % 8.01 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) - (8,472) (8,472) (8,825)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 228,456 $ - $ 228,456 87,856 $ 2.60 % of Net Sales 7.72 % - % 7.72 %









(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by "the if-converted method" under GAAP. The Company retired its Convertible Senior Notes without dilutive effect, due to cash payments for principal, shares received from its convertible bond hedge and shares repurchased to offset share settlement of remaining $59.1 million principal during the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



39 Weeks Ended October 29, 2022













Net income After tax

interest from

Convertible

Senior Notes (2) Numerator used

to compute

earnings per

diluted share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 807,517 $ 24,673 $ 832,190 101,900 $ 8.17 % of Net Sales 9.21 % 0.28 % 9.49 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) - (24,673) (24,673) (13,262)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 807,517 $ - $ 807,517 88,638 $ 9.11 % of Net Sales 9.21 % - % 9.21 %









(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by "the if-converted method" under GAAP. The Company retired its Convertible Senior Notes without dilutive effect, due to cash payments for principal, shares received from its convertible bond hedge and shares repurchased to offset share settlement of remaining $59.1 million principal during the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands)

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





39 Weeks Ended



October 28,

2023

October 29,

2022 Gross capital expenditures

$ (409,527)

$ (274,307) Construction allowances provided by landlords

40,624

36,100 Net capital expenditures

$ (368,903)

$ (238,207)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

















53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024

Low End

High End

Income

before

income taxes Net

income

(2) Earnings per

diluted share

Income

before

income taxes Net

income

(2) Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 1,232 $ 980 $ 11.45

$ 1,297 $ 1,032 $ 12.05 % of Net Sales 9.7 %





10.0 %



Business optimization (1) 63 46



63 46

Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,295 $ 1,026 $ 12.00

$ 1,360 $ 1,078 $ 12.60 % of Net Sales 10.2 %





10.6 %









(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of charges incurred as part of our business optimization. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.