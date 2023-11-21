Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Comparable store sales increased 6% versus our guidance of 5% to 7%

On a GAAP basis, net income was $49 million, and diluted EPS was $0.75

On a non-GAAP basis Adjusted EPS was $0.98 versus our guidance of $0.86 to $1.01

Excluding expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, Adjusted EPS was $1.10 versus our guidance of $0.97 to $1.12

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023. ?

Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated, "We were pleased with our performance during the third quarter. We had a strong trend in August and September, and this drove 6% comparable store sales growth for the full quarter despite the negative impact of unseasonably warm weather in October. This trend together with strong merchandise margins delivered earnings at the high end of expectations."

Mr. O'Sullivan continued, "November is off to a solid start, helped by cooler weather at the beginning of the month. We feel very good about how we are set up for Holiday. That said, the critical high-volume weeks are still ahead of us, and we recognize that there is a lot of uncertainty in the external environment, so we are maintaining our previously issued Q4 guidance."

Mr. O'Sullivan added, "Right now our 2024 working assumption is for total sales growth of approximately 11% vs. 2023. This is driven by our expectations for 2% comp sales growth plus 100 net new store openings. Based on these growth rates, we would expect to be able to achieve about 50 basis points of adjusted EBIT margin expansion vs. 2023. We will provide formal guidance in March 2024."

Mr. O'Sullivan concluded, "Looking further ahead, we are excited about the potential for our business over the next several years. We have a significant total sales growth opportunity driven by our new store program and comp sales growth, as well as meaningful operating margin expansion potential. We believe our strategic initiatives have the potential to drive significant sales and earnings growth for Burlington in the years ahead."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Operating Results (for the 13-week period ended October 28, 2023, compared with the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022)

Total sales increased 12% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 to $2,285 million, while comparable store sales increased 6% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

increased 12% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 to $2,285 million, while comparable store sales increased 6% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.2% vs. 41.2% for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 200 basis points. Merchandise margin improved by 150 basis points and freight expense improved 50 basis points.

rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.2% vs. 41.2% for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 200 basis points. Merchandise margin improved by 150 basis points and freight expense improved 50 basis points. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $200 million vs. $177 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Product sourcing costs primarily include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $200 million vs. $177 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Product sourcing costs primarily include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A was 36.2% as a percentage of net sales vs. 35.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, higher by 50 basis points. Adjusted SG&A was 27.3% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.8% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 50 basis points. ?

was 36.2% as a percentage of net sales vs. 35.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, higher by 50 basis points. was 27.3% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.8% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 50 basis points. ? The effective tax rate was 27.4% vs. 26.4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 25.0% vs. 26.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

was 27.4% vs. 26.4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. was 25.0% vs. 26.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Net income was $49 million, or $0.75 per share vs. $17 million, or $0.26 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Net Income was $64 million, or $0.98 per share, vs. $28 million, or $0.43 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Net Income, excluding approximately $10 million of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, was $71 million, or $1.10 per share for the third quarter.

was $49 million, or $0.75 per share vs. $17 million, or $0.26 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. was $64 million, or $0.98 per share, vs. $28 million, or $0.43 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Net Income, excluding approximately $10 million of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, was $71 million, or $1.10 per share for the third quarter. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 65.5 million during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 65.5 million during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $176 million vs. $123 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 170 basis points over the prior year quarter as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $99 million vs. $55 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 170 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT, excluding approximately $10 million of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, was $109 million.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 Results

Total sales increased 11% compared to the first nine months of Fiscal 2022. Net income increased 150% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2022 to $112 million, or $1.73 per share vs. $0.68 per share in the prior period. Adjusted EBIT increased by $97 million compared to the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, to $254 million, an increase of 120 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income of $158 million increased 81% vs. the prior period, while Adjusted EPS was $2.43 vs. $1.32 in the prior period, an increase of 84%.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,329 million vs. $1,445 million at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, an 8% decrease, while comparable store inventories increased 2% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Reserve inventory was 30% of total inventory at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 compared to 31% at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season. ?

Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 with $1,440 million in liquidity, comprised of $616 million in unrestricted cash and $824 million in availability on its ABL facility.

During the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company exchanged $241 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (2025 Convertible Notes) for $255 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (2027 Convertible Notes). The Company also issued $42 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Convertible Notes in a private placement to certain investors.

The Company ended the third quarter with $1,412 million in outstanding total debt, including $940 million on its Term Loan facility, $453 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.

Common Stock Repurchases

During the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 the Company repurchased 348,948 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $52 million. As of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company had an aggregate of $718 million remaining under its share repurchase authorizations.

Outlook

For the full Fiscal Year 2023 (the 53-weeks ending February 3, 2024), the Company now expects:??

Total sales to increase approximately 11%, which includes approximately 2% from the 53rd week, on top of a 7% decrease in Fiscal 2022; this assumes comparable store sales will increase approximately 3%, on top of the 13% decrease during Fiscal 2022;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $560 million;

To open approximately 80 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $310 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase 70 to 80 basis points versus last year; this Adjusted EBIT margin increase includes approximately $18 million of anticipated expenses related to the recently acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases. Excluding these incremental expenses, Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to increase 90 to 100 basis points versus last year;

Net interest expense to be approximately $60 million;

An effective tax rate of approximately 26%; and

Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.52 to $5.67, which includes $0.20 of expected incremental expenses associated with the recently acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases. Excluding these expenses, Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.72 to $5.87. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million, as compared to Fiscal 2022 diluted EPS of $3.49 and Adjusted EPS of $4.26. These Adjusted EPS amounts include an expected benefit from the 53rd week of approximately $0.05 per share.

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023 (the 13 weeks ending January 27, 2024), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales to be in the range of -2% to 0% versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022;

Adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of a decrease of 10 to an increase of 20 basis points versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022; this EBIT margin increase includes approximately $5 million of expenses related to the recently acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases. Excluding these expenses, adjusted EBIT margin is expected to increase 0 to 40 basis points;

An effective tax rate of approximately 27%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.04 to $3.19, as compared to $2.83 in diluted EPS and $2.96 in Adjusted EPS last year. This includes $0.06 per share of expected incremental expenses associated with the recently acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases. Excluding these expenses, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.25.

When including the $0.05 benefit from the 53rd week, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.30.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document. ?

From time to time when discussing its comparable store sales trends, the Company references its geometric stack, which is defined as a stacked comparable sales growth rate that accounts for the compounding of comparable store sales from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 977 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,284,673 $ 2,035,927 $ 6,587,912 $ 5,945,459 Other revenue 4,673 4,760 13,197 12,862 Total revenue 2,289,346 2,040,687 6,601,109 5,958,321 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,297,805 1,198,126 3,795,661 3,546,340 Selling, general and administrative expenses 826,822 726,926 2,357,736 2,092,756 Costs related to debt amendments - - 97 - Depreciation and amortization 76,087 67,634 219,749 201,908 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 814 10,599 6,367 17,556 Other income - net (12,384 ) (2,828 ) (27,549 ) (18,833 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,630 - 38,274 14,657 Interest expense 19,680 17,412 58,570 47,454 Total costs and expenses 2,222,454 2,017,869 6,448,905 5,901,838 Income before income tax expense 66,892 22,818 152,204 56,483 Income tax expense 18,341 6,035 40,013 11,560 Net income $ 48,551 $ 16,783 $ 112,191 $ 44,923 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.26 $ 1.73 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares - diluted 64,802 65,504 65,024 66,058







BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)



October 28, January 28, October 29, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 615,863 $ 872,623 $ 428,583 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - 6,582 6,582 Accounts receivable-net 91,579 71,091 80,641 Merchandise inventories 1,329,129 1,181,982 1,445,087 Assets held for disposal 23,299 19,823 7,054 Prepaid and other current assets 154,962 131,691 131,834 Total current assets 2,214,832 2,283,792 2,099,781 Property and equipment-net 1,767,626 1,668,005 1,666,523 Operating lease assets 3,130,574 2,945,932 2,951,614 Goodwill and intangible assets-net 285,064 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 2,870 3,205 3,643 Other assets 92,734 83,599 94,885 Total assets $ 7,493,700 $ 7,269,597 $ 7,101,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 939,658 $ 955,793 $ 953,680 Current operating lease liabilities 412,303 401,111 391,056 Other current liabilities 588,645 541,413 520,145 Current maturities of long term debt 13,970 13,634 13,528 Total current liabilities 1,954,576 1,911,951 1,878,409 Long term debt 1,397,618 1,462,072 1,464,563 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,982,549 2,825,292 2,828,574 Other liabilities 70,572 69,386 68,687 Deferred tax liabilities 237,909 205,991 222,549 Stockholders' equity 850,476 794,905 638,728 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,493,700 $ 7,269,597 $ 7,101,510







BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 112,191 $ 44,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 219,749 201,908 Deferred income taxes 27,254 (12,339 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,274 14,657 Non-cash stock compensation expense 57,792 51,195 Non-cash lease expense (4,068 ) 674 Cash received from landlord allowances 7,739 9,799 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,611 ) (26,801 ) Merchandise inventories (147,146 ) (424,078 ) Accounts payable (20,249 ) (133,305 ) Other current assets and liabilities (6,074 ) 258,843 Long term assets and liabilities 1,113 (1,135 ) Other operating activities 4,232 25,236 Net cash provided by operating activities 270,196 9,577 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (304,442 ) (338,979 ) Lease acquisition costs (20,481 ) (3,515 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 13,639 23,383 Net cash used in investing activities (311,284 ) (319,111 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on long term debt-Term B-6 Loans (7,211 ) (7,211 ) Proceeds from long term debt- 2027 Convertible Note 297,069 - Principal payment on long term debt-2025 Convertible Notes (386,519 ) (78,236 ) Purchase of treasury shares (140,482 ) (265,344 ) Other financing activities 14,889 (2,183 ) Net cash used in financing activities (222,254 ) (352,974 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (263,342 ) (662,508 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 879,205 1,097,673 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 615,863 $ 435,165

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company's Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (vi) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) depreciation and amortization; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) impairment charges; (ix) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (g) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating the Company's ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company's operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company's calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (inthousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 48,551 $ 16,783 $ 112,191 $ 44,923 Net favorable lease costs (a) 3,788 4,791 11,830 14,262 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 13,630 - 38,274 14,657 Costs related to debt amendments (c) - - 97 - Impairment charges - long-lived assets 814 10,599 6,367 17,556 Litigation matters (d) - - 1,500 10,500 Tax effect (e) (2,955 ) (4,148 ) (12,561 ) (14,867 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 63,828 $ 28,025 $ 157,698 $ 87,031 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,802 65,504 65,024 66,058 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.98 $ 0.43 $ 2.43 $ 1.32



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 48,551 $ 16,783 $ 112,191 $ 44,923 Interest expense 19,680 17,412 58,570 47,454 Interest income (5,328 ) (658 ) (14,902 ) (4,242 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 3,788 4,791 11,830 14,262 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 13,630 - 38,274 14,657 Costs related to debt amendments (c) - - 97 - Impairment charges - long-lived assets 814 10,599 6,367 17,556 Litigation matters (d) - - 1,500 10,500 Depreciation and amortization 76,087 67,634 219,749 201,908 Income tax expense 18,341 6,035 40,013 11,560 Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,563 $ 122,596 $ 473,689 $ 358,578



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT: Net income $ 48,551 $ 16,783 $ 112,191 $ 44,923 Interest expense 19,680 17,412 58,570 47,454 Interest income (5,328 ) (658 ) (14,902 ) (4,242 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 3,788 4,791 11,830 14,262 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 13,630 - 38,274 14,657 Costs related to debt amendments (c) - - 97 - Impairment charges - long-lived assets 814 10,599 6,367 17,556 Litigation matters (d) - - 1,500 10,500 Income tax expense 18,341 6,035 40,013 11,560 Adjusted EBIT $ 99,476 $ 54,962 $ 253,940 $ 156,670



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2023 2022 2023 2022 SG&A $ 826,822 $ 726,926 $ 2,357,736 $ 2,092,756 Net favorable lease costs (a) (3,788 ) (4,791 ) (11,830 ) (14,262 ) Product sourcing costs (200,299 ) (177,237 ) (570,092 ) (490,791 ) Litigation matters (d) - - (1,500 ) (10,500 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 622,735 $ 544,898 $ 1,774,314 $ 1,577,203



The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company's effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 27.4 % 26.4 % 26.3 % 20.5 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (g) (2.4 ) 0.3 (1.3 ) 2.8 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 25.0 % 26.7 % 25.0 % 23.3 %



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 185,200 $ 230,123 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,329 18,591 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) - 14,657 Impairment charges 3,846 21,402 Litigation matters (d) - 10,500 Tax effect (e) 364 (14,503 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 193,739 $ 280,770 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 65,385 65,901 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 2.96 $ 4.26

(a) Net favorable lease costs represents the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Amounts relate to the partial repurchases of the 2025 Convertible Notes in the first quarters of Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, as well as the exchange of a portion of the 2025 Convertible Notes in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

(c) Relates to the Term Loan Credit Agreement amendment in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 changing from Adjusted LIBOR Rate to the Adjusted Term SOFR Rate.

(d) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.

(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (d).

(f) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(g) Adjustments for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. These items have been described in the table above reconciling GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income.