"Caleres continued its strong operational and financial execution during the third quarter, delivering a 19-percent increase in adjusted earnings per share and exceeding the top end of the guidance range despite ongoing softness in the macroeconomic environment," said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. "The Brand Portfolio once again led the way, achieving a sequential improvement in sales and generating record third quarter operating profit and operating margin. Most notably, the segment contributed more than half of total company operating profit through the first nine months of the fiscal year. At the same time, Famous Footwear continued to effectively navigate the challenging consumer demand landscape, delivering double-digit operating margin, demonstrating strength in its cornerstone Kids business, and achieving market share growth in shoe chains. Despite near-term macro challenges, we remain confident that Famous is well-situated to grow its leadership position with the Millennial family.

"In addition, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet and financial flexibility by executing on our expense reduction initiatives, reducing our revolver borrowings by more than $20 million, and investing in value-driving growth opportunities, including the omni-channel experience, marketing technologies and analytics, and international."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

(13-weeks ended October 28, 2023, compared to 13-weeks ended October 29, 2022)

Net sales were $761.9 million, down 4.6 percent from the third quarter of 2022; Famous Footwear segment net sales declined 6.7 percent, with comparable sales down 6.9 percent Brand Portfolio segment net sales decreased 0.8 percent Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 73 percent of total net sales

Gross profit was $340.4 million, while gross margin was 44.7 percent; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 44.2 percent Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 43.7 percent

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 35.9 percent;

Net earnings of $46.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.32, compared to net earnings of $39.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022;

Adjusted net earnings of $48.6 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.37, which excludes $0.05 related to charges associated with expense reduction initiatives during the third quarter;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $78.8 million, or 10.3 percent of net sales;

Inventory was down 14.4 percent compared to third quarter of 2022, due to strategic inventory management - primarily in the Brand Portfolio segment - and improved supply chain flow; and

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $222.0 million at the end of the period.

Capital Allocation Update

Caleres continued to reduce the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility, paying down $22.0 million during the third quarter. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, bank-defined leverage was approximately 0.9x on a debt/EBITDA trailing twelve-month basis and the company had in excess of $300 million in total liquidity. Caleres also invested $20.5 million in capital expenditures and returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend. Given today's higher interest rates and the current economic environment, the company believes it's prudent to continue to reduce debt and maximize liquidity.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

"Looking ahead, we are confident that our leading brand assets, unique One Caleres capabilities and strong balance sheet have set the stage for a third consecutive year of adjusted earnings in excess of our $4.00-per-share baseline," said Schmidt. "Longer term, we remain sharply focused on the strategies we outlined at our recent Investor Day, and the Caleres team is dedicated and poised to execute on this clear and actionable plan for long-term value creation and growth."

As a result of the soft consumer demand environment in its Famous Footwear segment, Caleres now expects consolidated net sales to be down 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent, including the impact of the 53rd week, for full year 2023.

In addition, the company is tightening its diluted earnings per share guidance range to $3.96 to $4.06, inclusive of $7 million of restructuring charges associated with expense reduction actions, and adjusted diluted earnings per share range to $4.10 to $4.20.

Caleres now expects:

Consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent;

Interest expense of about $18 million;

Effective tax rate of about 25 percent;

Weighted average shares outstanding of 34.3 million; and

Capital expenditures of about $50 million.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net sales $ 761,904 $ 798,258 $ 2,120,171 $ 2,271,704 Cost of goods sold 421,530 458,382 1,162,942 1,268,019 Gross profit 340,374 339,876 957,229 1,003,685 Selling and administrative expenses 273,652 283,119 789,570 812,313 Restructuring and other special charges, net 2,304 2,910 3,951 2,910 Operating earnings 64,418 53,847 163,708 188,462 Interest expense, net (4,488 ) (4,003 ) (15,240 ) (8,886 ) Other income, net 1,552 2,997 4,660 9,636 Earnings before income taxes 61,482 52,841 153,128 189,212 Income tax provision (14,467 ) (13,849 ) (36,956 ) (48,683 ) Net earnings 47,015 38,992 116,172 140,529 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 101 (254 ) 588 (404 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 46,914 $ 39,246 $ 115,584 $ 140,933 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.32 $ 1.09 $ 3.23 $ 3.83 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 3.23 $ 3.79

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,031 $ 32,773 Receivables, net 161,544 161,367 Inventories, net 556,034 649,257 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,487 60,910 Total current assets 822,873 921,084 Lease right-of-use assets 508,736 523,011 Property and equipment, net 167,681 151,798 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 206,275 218,420 Other assets 121,328 134,000 Total assets $ 1,826,893 $ 1,948,313 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 222,000 $ 364,500 Trade accounts payable 257,224 279,704 Lease obligations 132,461 133,227 Other accrued expenses 216,236 261,483 Total current liabilities 827,921 1,038,914 Noncurrent lease obligations 431,474 453,718 Other liabilities 47,326 50,270 Total other liabilities 478,800 503,988 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity 513,382 398,444 Noncontrolling interests 6,790 6,967 Total equity 520,172 405,411 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,826,893 $ 1,948,313

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended ($ thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 157,183 $ 46,266 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (33,976 ) (40,056 ) Capitalized software (3,404 ) (5,350 ) Net cash used for investing activities (37,380 ) (45,406 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 365,000 708,500 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (450,500 ) (634,000 ) Dividends paid (7,483 ) (7,698 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (17,445 ) (63,225 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (10,035 ) (4,804 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 1,000 3,142 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (119,463 ) 1,915 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9 ) (117 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 331 2,658 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,700 30,115 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34,031 $ 32,773

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 46,914 $ 1.32 $ 39,246 $ 1.08 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives $ 2,304 1,710 0.05 $ - - - Organizational changes - - - 2,910 2,723 0.07 Total charges/other items $ 2,304 $ 1,710 $ 0.05 $ 2,910 $ 2,723 $ 0.07 Adjusted earnings $ 48,624 $ 1.37 $ 41,969 $ 1.15

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 115,584 $ 3.23 $ 140,933 $ 3.79 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives $ 3,951 2,934 0.08 $ - - $ - Organizational changes - - - 2,910 2,723 0.07 Total charges/other items $ 3,951 $ 2,934 $ 0.08 $ 2,910 $ 2,723 $ 0.07 Adjusted earnings $ 118,518 $ 3.31 $ 143,656 $ 3.86

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Impact of Attributable Charges/Other to Caleres, Charges/Other to Caleres, ($ thousands) Items Inc. Items Inc. GAAP earnings $ 156,393 $ 174,787 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives $ 3,951 2,934 $ - - Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments - (17,374 ) - 746 Organizational changes - - 2,910 2,723 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 362 268 Total charges/other items $ 3,951 $ (14,440 ) $ 3,272 $ 3,737 Adjusted earnings $ 141,953 $ 178,524

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 449,773 $ 481,951 $ 320,775 $ 323,242 $ (8,644) $ (6,935) $ 761,904 $ 798,258 Gross profit 198,809 215,603 140,155 122,359 1,410 1,914 340,374 339,876 Gross margin 44.2 % 44.7 % 43.7 % 37.9 % (16.3 )% (27.6 )% 44.7 % 42.6 % Operating earnings (loss) 46,600 59,267 38,211 22,304 (20,393) (27,724) 64,418 53,847 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 47,767 59,267 39,055 22,304 (20,100) (24,814) 66,722 56,757 Operating margin 10.4 % 12.3 % 11.9 % 6.9 % n/m % n/m % 8.5 % 6.7 % Adjusted operating earnings % 10.6 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 6.9 % n/m % n/m % 8.8 % 7.1 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) (6.9 )% (0.8 )% (2.0 )% 26.0 % - % - % - % - % Number of stores 862 876 96 89 - - 958 965 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating earnings (loss) $ 46,600 $ 59,267 $ 38,211 $ 22,304 $ (20,393 ) $ (27,724 ) $ 64,418 $ 53,847 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives 1,167 - 844 - 293 - 2,304 - Organizational changes - - - - - 2,910 - 2,910 Total charges/other items 1,167 - 844 - 293 2,910 2,304 2,910 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 47,767 $ 59,267 $ 39,055 $ 22,304 $ (20,100 ) $ (24,814 ) $ 66,722 $ 56,757

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,213,169 $ 1,302,828 $ 947,164 $ 1,013,043 $ (40,162) $ (44,167) $ 2,120,171 $ 2,271,704 Gross profit 549,420 618,442 408,137 385,800 (328) (557) 957,229 1,003,685 Gross profit rate 45.3 % 47.5 % 43.1 % 38.1 % 0.8 % 1.3 % 45.1 % 44.2 % Operating earnings (loss) 104,286 171,451 107,708 93,063 (48,286) (76,052) 163,708 188,462 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 105,653 171,451 109,433 93,063 (47,427) (73,142) 167,659 191,372 Operating earnings % 8.6 % 13.2 % 11.4 % 9.2 % n/m % n/m % 7.7 % 8.3 % Adjusted operating earnings % 8.7 % 13.2 % 11.6 % 9.2 % n/m % n/m % 7.9 % 8.4 % Comparable sales % (on a 39-week basis) (6.5 )% (2.5 )% 3.5 % 36.4 % - % - % - % - % Number of stores 862 876 96 89 - - 958 965 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating earnings (loss) $ 104,286 $ 171,451 $ 107,708 $ 93,063 $ (48,286 ) $ (76,052 ) $ 163,708 $ 188,462 Charges/Other Items: Expense reduction initiatives 1,367 - 1,725 - 859 - 3,951 - Organizational changes - - - - - 2,910 - 2,910 Total charges/other items 1,367 - 1,725 - 859 2,910 3,951 2,910 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 105,653 $ 171,451 $ 109,433 $ 93,063 $ (47,427 ) $ (73,142 ) $ 167,659 $ 191,372

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 47,015 $ 38,992 $ 116,172 $ 140,529 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (101 ) 254 (588 ) 404 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 46,914 39,246 115,584 140,933 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (2,121 ) (1,723 ) (5,103 ) (5,951 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 44,793 $ 37,523 $ 110,481 $ 134,982 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,933 34,379 34,206 35,207 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - 507 - 450 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,933 34,886 34,206 35,657 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.32 $ 1.09 $ 3.23 $ 3.83 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 3.23 $ 3.79

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Adjusted net earnings $ 48,725 $ 41,715 $ 119,106 $ 143,252 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (101 ) 254 (588 ) 404 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 48,624 41,969 118,518 143,656 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (2,199 ) (1,842 ) (5,234 ) (6,067 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 46,425 $ 40,127 $ 113,284 $ 137,589 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,933 34,379 34,206 35,207 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - 507 - 450 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,933 34,886 34,206 35,657 Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.37 $ 1.17 $ 3.31 $ 3.91 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.37 $ 1.15 $ 3.31 $ 3.86

SCHEDULE 8 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 46,914 $ 39,246 Income tax provision 14,467 13,849 Interest expense, net 4,488 4,003 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,957 12,340 EBITDA $ 78,826 $ 69,438 EBITDA margin 10.3 % 8.7 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 48,624 $ 41,969 Income tax provision (3) 15,061 14,036 Interest expense, net 4,488 4,003 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,957 12,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,130 $ 72,348 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 9.1 %

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 156,393 $ 174,787 Income tax provision 21,612 59,926 Interest expense, net 20,618 11,013 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 362 Depreciation and amortization (1) 50,722 49,544 EBITDA $ 249,345 $ 295,632 EBITDA margin 8.9 % 10.0 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 141,953 $ 178,524 Income tax provision (3) 40,003 59,461 Interest expense, net 20,618 11,013 Depreciation and amortization (1) 50,722 49,544 Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,296 $ 298,542 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 10.1 % (Unaudited) ($ thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement (4) $ 222,000 $ 364,500 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 249,345 295,632 Debt/EBITDA 0.9 1.2

________________________________

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets. (2) Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (3) Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4. (4) Total availability under the revolving credit agreement was $267.4 million and $125.4 million as of October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022, respectively. Total liquidity, which includes cash and cash equivalents and availability under the revolving credit agreement, was $301.4 million and $158.2 million for the respective periods.

SCHEDULE 9 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS) - FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.96 $ 4.06 Charges/other items: Expense reduction initiatives 0.14 0.14 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.10 $ 4.20

