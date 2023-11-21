WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended October 28, 2023.

" For the fourth quarter, ADI delivered revenue and profitability above the midpoint of our outlook, despite the difficult macroeconomic environment. For the year, 2023 was our third consecutive year of record revenue, led by the strength of our Industrial and Automotive businesses," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. " As outlined last quarter, we expect customer inventory digestion to persist into the first half of the year, a reflection of our return to normal lead times and the challenging macro landscape. Despite that backdrop, the robustness of our business model and our continued focus on execution excellence will buttress our operating margins and free cash flow through the cycle."

Roche continued, " Long-term, the opportunities ahead for ADI remain strongly positive. Our product portfolio is designed to take advantage of numerous secular trends, our opportunity pipeline is robust and expanding, and our commitment to strategic investment in innovation, customer engagement, and supply resiliency remains undeterred. Altogether, I am extremely confident in our ability to leverage these strengths to drive shareholder value for years to come."

Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Summary(1) (in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Change Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Change Revenue $ 2,716 $ 3,248 (16) % $ 12,306 $ 12,014 2 % Gross margin $ 1,647 $ 2,143 (23) % $ 7,877 $ 7,532 5 % Gross margin percentage 60.6 % 66.0 % (540 bps) 64.0 % 62.7 % 130 bps Operating income $ 634 $ 1,102 (42) % $ 3,823 $ 3,279 17 % Operating margin 23.4 % 33.9 % (1,050 bps) 31.1 % 27.3 % 380 bps Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.82 (45) % $ 6.55 $ 5.25 25 % Adjusted Results(2) Adjusted gross margin $ 1,907 $ 2,403 (21) % $ 8,925 $ 8,842 1 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 70.2 % 74.0 % (380 bps) 72.5 % 73.6 % (110 bps) Adjusted operating income $ 1,215 $ 1,659 (27) % $ 6,014 $ 5,939 1 % Adjusted operating margin 44.7 % 51.1 % (640 bps) 48.9 % 49.4 % (50 bps) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.01 $ 2.73 (26) % $ 10.09 $ 9.57 5 % Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Generation Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 28, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,187 $ 4,818 % of revenue 44 % 39 % Capital expenditures $ (476) $ (1,261) Free cash flow(2) $ 711 $ 3,556 % of revenue 26 % 29 % Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Return Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 28, 2023 Dividend paid $ (428) $ (1,679) Stock repurchases (470) (2,964) Total cash returned $ (898) $ (4,643) (1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the 14-week First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we are forecasting revenue of $2.5 billion, +/- $100 million, which includes the benefit of a 14th week in the quarter. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 23.1%, +/- 130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 41.5%, +/- 70 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $0.91, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.70, +/- $0.10.

Our first quarter fiscal 2024 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2023.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it provides information about the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures that is then available to repay debt obligations, make investments and fund acquisitions, and for certain other activities.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, special charges, net3, and tax related items4, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, inventory, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Acquisition Related Transaction Costs: Costs directly related to the Maxim acquisition, including legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as integration-related costs. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to a specific transaction and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

3Special Charges, net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

4Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above, an income tax benefit from a discrete tax item related to a federal corporate income tax relief claim, certain other income tax benefits associated with prior periods and an income tax benefit from a discrete tax item related to the consolidation of certain subsidiaries. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding our 2024 performance, momentum, and business resilience; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share and other financial results; industry, market and investment trends, including growth projections; long-term value and growth, operating leverage, production and inventory levels; expected customer demand for our products, including the effects of any customer inventory adjustments; future strategic investments; expected product offerings and future innovations and solutions; our opportunity pipeline; macroeconomic conditions and related impacts; market position; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the effects of business, economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts upon our global operations; changes in demand for semiconductors and the related changes in demand and supply for our products; manufacturing delays, product availability and supply chain disruptions; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; adverse results in litigation matters; the risk that we will be unable to retain and hire key personnel; security breaches or other cyber incidents; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integrating Maxim; uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock; and the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of acquisitions, including those from our acquisition of Maxim, may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Revenue $ 2,716,484 $ 3,247,716 $ 12,305,539 $ 12,013,953 Cost of sales 1,069,768 1,104,901 4,428,321 4,481,479 Gross margin 1,646,716 2,142,815 7,877,218 7,532,474 Operating expenses: Research and development 406,594 421,008 1,660,194 1,700,518 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 288,936 336,560 1,273,584 1,266,175 Amortization of intangibles 202,736 252,865 959,618 1,012,572 Special charges, net 114,035 29,906 160,710 274,509 Total operating expenses 1,012,301 1,040,339 4,054,106 4,253,774 Operating income 634,415 1,102,476 3,823,112 3,278,700 Nonoperating expense (income): Interest expense 71,590 47,707 264,641 200,408 Interest income (9,089 ) (4,328 ) (41,287 ) (6,906 ) Other, net 128 11,085 (8,245 ) (13,551 ) Total nonoperating expense (income) 62,629 54,464 215,109 179,951 Income before income taxes 571,786 1,048,012 3,608,003 3,098,749 Provision for income taxes 73,356 111,786 293,424 350,188 Net income $ 498,430 $ 936,226 $ 3,314,579 $ 2,748,561 Shares used to compute earnings per share - basic 497,073 512,231 502,232 519,226 Shares used to compute earnings per share - diluted 500,424 515,757 505,959 523,178 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.83 $ 6.60 $ 5.29 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.82 $ 6.55 $ 5.25

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Cash & cash equivalents $ 958,061 $ 1,470,572 Accounts receivable 1,469,734 1,800,462 Inventories 1,642,214 1,399,914 Other current assets 314,013 267,044 Total current assets 4,384,022 4,937,992 Net property, plant and equipment 3,219,157 2,401,304 Goodwill 26,913,134 26,913,134 Intangible assets, net 11,311,957 13,265,406 Deferred tax assets 2,223,272 2,264,888 Other assets 742,936 519,626 Total assets $ 48,794,478 $ 50,302,350 Other current liabilities $ 2,154,695 $ 2,442,655 Debt, current 1,046,276 - Long-term debt 5,902,457 6,548,625 Deferred income taxes 3,127,852 3,622,538 Other non-current liabilities 998,076 1,223,209 Shareholders' equity 35,565,122 36,465,323 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 48,794,478 $ 50,302,350

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 498,430 $ 936,226 $ 3,314,579 $ 2,748,561 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 82,919 70,703 334,704 283,338 Amortization of intangibles 453,198 501,911 1,958,399 2,014,161 Cost of goods sold for inventory acquired - - - 271,396 Stock-based compensation expense 72,710 80,678 299,823 323,487 Non-cash impairment charge - - - 91,953 Deferred income taxes (21,553) (121,627) (452,946) (326,755) Other (10,465) (17,703) 8,665 (47,074) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 112,055 (300,852) (645,590) (883,665) Total adjustments 688,864 213,110 1,503,055 1,726,841 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,187,294 1,149,336 4,817,634 4,475,402 Percent of revenue 44 % 35 % 39 % 37 % Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (476,393) (304,512) (1,261,463) (699,308) Other (2,668) (1,821) (4,922) 41,940 Net cash used for investing activities (479,061) (306,333) (1,266,385) (657,368) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt - 296,130 - 296,130 Early termination of debt - - (65,688) (519,116) Payments on revolver - - - (400,000) Proceeds from revolver - - - 400,000 Proceeds from commercial paper notes 2,640,615 - 5,287,124 - Payments of commercial paper notes (2,638,101) - (4,739,900) - Dividend payments to shareholders (427,974) (390,345) (1,679,106) (1,544,552) Repurchase of common stock (469,937) (818,182) (2,963,955) (2,577,015) Proceeds from employee stock plans 5,606 3,873 118,608 33,887 Other (9,627) 21,664 (20,843) 19,946 Net cash used for financing activities (899,418) (886,860) (4,063,760) (4,290,720) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - (10,531) - (34,706) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (191,185) (54,388) (512,511) (507,392) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,149,246 1,524,960 $ 1,470,572 $ 1,977,964 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 958,061 $ 1,470,572 $ 958,061 $ 1,470,572

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.

Three Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Revenue % of revenue* Y/Y % Revenue % of revenue* Industrial $ 1,353,525 50% (20)% $ 1,699,937 52% Automotive 731,403 27% 14% 642,523 20% Communications 340,169 13% (32)% 499,918 15% Consumer 291,387 11% (28)% 405,338 12% Total revenue $ 2,716,484 100% (16)% $ 3,247,716 100% Twelve Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Revenue % of revenue* Y/Y % Revenue % of revenue* Industrial $ 6,555,222 53% 6% $ 6,186,114 51% Automotive 2,915,199 24% 19% 2,442,705 20% Communications 1,619,517 13% (13)% 1,863,156 16% Consumer 1,215,601 10% (20)% 1,521,978 13% Total revenue $ 12,305,539 100% 2% $ 12,013,953 100% *The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 29, 2022 Gross margin $ 1,646,716 $ 2,142,815 $ 7,877,218 $ 7,532,474 Gross margin percentage 60.6 % 66.0 % 64.0 % 62.7 % Acquisition related expenses 259,925 259,696 1,047,309 1,309,687 Adjusted gross margin $ 1,906,641 $ 2,402,511 $ 8,924,527 $ 8,842,161 Adjusted gross margin percentage 70.2 % 74.0 % 72.5 % 73.6 % Operating expenses $ 1,012,301 $ 1,040,339 $ 4,054,106 $ 4,253,774 Percent of revenue 37.3 % 32.0 % 32.9 % 35.4 % Acquisition related expenses (206,151 ) (259,565 ) (976,223 ) (1,042,317 ) Acquisition related transaction costs - (7,120 ) (7,069 ) (33,966 ) Special charges, net (114,035 ) (29,906 ) (160,710 ) (274,509 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 692,115 $ 743,748 $ 2,910,104 $ 2,902,982 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 25.5 % 22.9 % 23.6 % 24.2 % Operating income $ 634,415 $ 1,102,476 $ 3,823,112 $ 3,278,700 Operating margin 23.4 % 33.9 % 31.1 % 27.3 % Acquisition related expenses 466,076 519,261 2,023,532 2,352,004 Acquisition related transaction costs - 7,120 7,069 33,966 Special charges, net 114,035 29,906 160,710 274,509 Adjusted operating income $ 1,214,526 $ 1,658,763 $ 6,014,423 $ 5,939,179 Adjusted operating margin 44.7 % 51.1 % 48.9 % 49.4 % Nonoperating expense (income) $ 62,629 $ 54,464 $ 215,109 $ 179,951 Acquisition related expenses 2,150 2,288 13,743 9,163 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 64,779 $ 56,752 228,852 $ 189,114 Income before income taxes $ 571,786 $ 1,048,012 $ 3,608,003 $ 3,098,749 Acquisition related expenses 463,926 516,973 2,009,789 2,342,841 Acquisition related transaction costs - 7,120 7,069 33,966 Special charges, net 114,035 29,906 160,710 274,509 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 1,149,747 $ 1,602,011 $ 5,785,571 $ 5,750,065 Provision for income taxes $ 73,356 $ 111,786 $ 293,424 $ 350,188 Effective tax rate 12.8 % 10.7 % 8.1 % 11.3 % Tax related items 70,503 83,853 388,093 394,755 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 143,859 $ 195,639 $ 681,517 $ 744,943 Adjusted tax rate 12.5 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 13.0 % Diluted EPS $ 1.00 $ 1.82 $ 6.55 $ 5.25 Acquisition related expenses 0.93 1.01 3.97 4.50 Acquisition related transaction costs - 0.01 0.01 0.06 Special charges, net 0.23 0.06 0.32 0.52 Tax related items (0.14 ) (0.16 ) (0.77 ) (0.75 ) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 2.01 $ 2.73 $ 10.09 $ 9.57 * The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Three Months Ended Oct. 28, 2023 Oct. 28, 2023 Jul. 29, 2023 Apr. 29, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Revenue $ 12,305,539 $ 2,716,484 $ 3,076,495 $ 3,262,930 $ 3,249,630 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,817,634 $ 1,187,294 $ 1,142,454 $ 1,081,581 $ 1,406,305 % of Revenue 39 % 44 % 37 % 33 % 43 % Capital expenditures $ (1,261,463 ) $ (476,393 ) $ (324,574 ) $ (284,338 ) $ (176,158 ) Free cash flow $ 3,556,171 $ 710,901 $ 817,880 $ 797,243 $ 1,230,147 % of Revenue 29 % 26 % 27 % 24 % 38 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending February 3, 2024 (14-week quarter) Reported Adjusted Revenue $2.5 Billion $2.5 Billion (+/- $100 Million) (+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 23.1% 41.5% (1) (+/-130 bps) (+/-70 bps) Nonoperating expenses ~ $70 Million ~ $70 Million Tax rate 11% - 13% 11% - 13% (2) Earnings per share $0.91 $1.70 (3) (+/- $0.10) (+/- $0.10)

(1) Includes $460 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses and special charges, net as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $61 million of tax effects associated with the adjustments for acquisition related expenses and special charges, net noted above. (3) Includes $0.79 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses, special charges, net and the tax effects on those items.

