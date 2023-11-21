

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded for the first time in nine months in October, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a revised 3.3 percent decrease in September. That was in line with expectations.



Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector grew the most by 17.2 percent annually in October.



Mining and quarrying production advanced 5.7 percent, while manufacturing output increased only 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output growth eased to 4.1 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 4.1 percent annually in October, following a 2.7 percent fall in the prior month.



The yearly decline was driven by lower prices in the manufacturing sector, which fell by 7.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent.



Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 12.8 percent annually in October, versus an expected hike of 11.8 percent.



The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.1 percent in October from last year, while it was expected to remain flat.



