

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (MCAF) is up over 52% at $9.90. Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 25% at $1.14. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is up over 23% at $45.75. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is up over 23% at $2.63. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is up over 16% at $2.00. Artivion, Inc. (AORT) is up over 11% at $15.80. Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is up over 8% at $4.50. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is up over 8% at $1.05. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is up over 6% at $8.33. Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is up over 6% at $1.69. Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is up over 5% at $1.91. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) is up over 5% at $1.68.



In the Red



MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 25% at $4.34. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 23% at $4.00. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is down over 20% at $1.11. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 10% at $6.46. Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is down over 10% at $1.17. MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is down over 7% at $1.91. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is down over 7% at $1.63. MoneyHero Limited (MNY) is down over 7% at $1.17. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) is down over 6% at $4.36.



