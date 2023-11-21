

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $263 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $9.76 billion from $10.59 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $263 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $9.76 Bln vs. $10.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $43.1 - $43.7 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken