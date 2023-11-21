WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $59 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $3.84 billion from $4.05 billion last year.
Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $59 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.70
