KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday announced its decision to acquire Caraway Therapeutics, Inc. for a total potential consideration of $610 million, including an undisclosed upfront payment as well as milestone payments.
As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Caraway with earnout milestones associated with the development of certain pipeline candidates. Since 2018, Merck has been a shareholder of Caraway.
Caraway, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, has a pipeline of novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases.
