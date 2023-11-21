

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday announced its decision to acquire Caraway Therapeutics, Inc. for a total potential consideration of $610 million, including an undisclosed upfront payment as well as milestone payments.



As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Caraway with earnout milestones associated with the development of certain pipeline candidates. Since 2018, Merck has been a shareholder of Caraway.



Caraway, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, has a pipeline of novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken