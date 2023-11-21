

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $498.43 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $936.23 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $2.72 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $498.43 Mln. vs. $936.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.00 -Revenue (Q4): $2.72 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.4 - $2.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken