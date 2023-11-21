Hottinger Group is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Chair, Sarah Deaves.

Sarah Deaves Hottinger Group Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing upon her extensive background in the wealth management industry, Sarah brings a breadth of experience and a clear vision to Hottinger group. Currently MD of abrdn Financial Planning, Sarah previously served as CEO of Coutts and a wide range of other executive leadership roles across financial planning and wealth management. Sarah is well-positioned to steer our company towards continued excellence. Her strategic insights, coupled with her commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovation, will undoubtedly increase our organization's capabilities and market presence.

Mark Robertson CEO Hottinger Group said "With a proven track record of dynamic leadership and innovation, Sarah is poised to support our strategic objectives as we embark on an exciting new chapter in the group's history."

Sarah Deaves said "I am excited to be joining Hottinger Group as its first independent chair and to be working with the Board on this next important growth phase".

Hottinger Group warmly welcomes Sarah to this important new role as its Chair.

Conor Byrne, admin@hottinger.co.uk, +44 207 227 3400